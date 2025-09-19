Promethean Spark's Ignite the Night Silent Auction

Promethean Spark uses a unique experiential learning methodology to teach essential life skills through fitness, dance, yoga, and music. Certified life coaches include parents, teachers, CEOs, accountants, yogis, entrepreneurs, massage therapists, university students, and more. The methodology is applicable no matter what you do. This voucher is for a 35-hour certification (value $997).

You will learn how to do life coaching through the arts using our Guided Experiential Learning Methodology that has changed the lives of thousands of adults, youth, and children across the globe since 2007.

Use it in your personal life, with your family, in the classroom, in the workplace, at church, or wherever life takes you.

Being certified as a Promethean Spark Life Coach also opens the door for you to volunteer in one of our outreach programs in India, Africa, Central America, or the USA

***Dance skill not required. Endorsed certificate available for those “proficient in dance” (semi-professional to professional level dancer)