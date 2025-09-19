Promethean Spark's Ignite the Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Whitewater rafting on the Snake River out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming by Dave Hansen Whitewater & Scenic River Trips. 3.5 hours door-to-door, 1.5 hours on the water. Value $300
Starting bid
MassageLuXe Spa Package including 60 minute massage & LuXe facial* at any location. Value $240
*VIP facial & Hydrafacial not included
Starting bid
Medium crew neck sweatshirt + Class Pass for 5 free technique classes OR entry to the March 7th Restorative Dance Workshop by Wasatch Contemporary Dance. Value $100
Starting bid
Promethean Spark uses a unique experiential learning methodology to teach essential life skills through fitness, dance, yoga, and music. Certified life coaches include parents, teachers, CEOs, accountants, yogis, entrepreneurs, massage therapists, university students, and more. The methodology is applicable no matter what you do. This voucher is for a 35-hour certification (value $997).
***Dance skill not required. Endorsed certificate available for those “proficient in dance” (semi-professional to professional level dancer)
Starting bid
Framed painting from South Sudan, Africa by G Bukenya Bugo. 29"x17"
Value $100
Starting bid
Framed painting from South Sudan, Africa by J.V.T. Musisi. 28"x17"
Value $100
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bucked Up Pack, Protein Powder, 2 Pre-Workout, 2 Energy Shot, Shaker Bottle, T-shirt. Value $150
Starting bid
Bucked Up Pack, Protein Powder, 2 Pre-Workout, 2 Energy Shot, Shaker Bottle, T-shirt. Value $150
Starting bid
2 lower bowl tickets to Utah Jazz date is negotiable with a Jazz jersey. Value $400
Starting bid
2 tickets to Utah Jazz Section 8 Row 11. Value $250
Starting bid
4 vouchers for tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Hale Centre Theatre March 9-April 25, 2026. Expires April 11, 2026. Value $584
Starting bid
2 vouchers for tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Hale Centre Theatre March 9-April 25, 2026. Expires April 11, 2026. Value $292
Starting bid
2 vouchers for tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Hale Centre Theatre March 9-April 25, 2026. Expires April 11, 2026. Value $292
Starting bid
40 million year old geode. Value: $700
Starting bid
Wooden Book Holder from Morocco. For books, recipe books, scriptures, etc. Value: $50
Starting bid
Wooden Book Holder from Morocco. For books, recipe books, scriptures, etc. Value: $100
Starting bid
Promethean Spark Orange Yoga Mat
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