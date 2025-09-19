Hosted by

Promethean Spark International

About this event

Sales closed

Promethean Spark's Ignite the Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12441 900 E, Draper, UT 84020, USA

Whitewater Rafting item
Whitewater Rafting item
Whitewater Rafting item
Whitewater Rafting
$150

Starting bid

Whitewater rafting on the Snake River out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming by Dave Hansen Whitewater & Scenic River Trips. 3.5 hours door-to-door, 1.5 hours on the water. Value $300

Spa Package item
Spa Package item
Spa Package item
Spa Package
$120

Starting bid

MassageLuXe Spa Package including 60 minute massage & LuXe facial* at any location. Value $240

*VIP facial & Hydrafacial not included

Wasatch Contemporary Dance Package item
Wasatch Contemporary Dance Package item
Wasatch Contemporary Dance Package item
Wasatch Contemporary Dance Package
$50

Starting bid

Medium crew neck sweatshirt + Class Pass for 5 free technique classes OR entry to the March 7th Restorative Dance Workshop by Wasatch Contemporary Dance. Value $100

PSI Life Coach Certification item
PSI Life Coach Certification item
PSI Life Coach Certification item
PSI Life Coach Certification
$500

Starting bid

Promethean Spark uses a unique experiential learning methodology to teach essential life skills through fitness, dance, yoga, and music. Certified life coaches include parents, teachers, CEOs, accountants, yogis, entrepreneurs, massage therapists, university students, and more. The methodology is applicable no matter what you do. This voucher is for a 35-hour certification (value $997).                                                            

  • You will learn how to do life coaching through the arts using our Guided Experiential Learning Methodology that has changed the lives of thousands of adults, youth, and children across the globe since 2007.
  • Use it in your personal life, with your family, in the classroom, in the workplace, at church, or wherever life takes you.
  • Being certified as a Promethean Spark Life Coach also opens the door for you to volunteer in one of our outreach programs in India, Africa, Central America, or the USA                                           

***Dance skill not required. Endorsed certificate available for those “proficient in dance” (semi-professional to professional level dancer)

G Bukenya Bugo Modern African Art item
G Bukenya Bugo Modern African Art
$50

Starting bid

Framed painting from South Sudan, Africa by G Bukenya Bugo. 29"x17"

Value $100

J.V.T. Musisi Modern African Art item
J.V.T. Musisi Modern African Art
$50

Starting bid

Framed painting from South Sudan, Africa by J.V.T. Musisi. 28"x17"

Value $100

"Ten Lepers" Art item
"Ten Lepers" Art item
"Ten Lepers" Art item
"Ten Lepers" Art
$500

Starting bid

Bucked Up Basket item
Bucked Up Basket
$50

Starting bid

Bucked Up Pack, Protein Powder, 2 Pre-Workout, 2 Energy Shot, Shaker Bottle, T-shirt. Value $150

Bucked Up Basket #2 item
Bucked Up Basket #2
$50

Starting bid

Bucked Up Pack, Protein Powder, 2 Pre-Workout, 2 Energy Shot, Shaker Bottle, T-shirt. Value $150

2 Jazz Tickets Package item
2 Jazz Tickets Package
$200

Starting bid

2 lower bowl tickets to Utah Jazz date is negotiable with a Jazz jersey. Value $400

2 Jazz Tickets - Nov 7th item
2 Jazz Tickets - Nov 7th
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to Utah Jazz Section 8 Row 11. Value $250

4 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame item
4 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame item
4 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame
$250

Starting bid

4 vouchers for tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Hale Centre Theatre March 9-April 25, 2026. Expires April 11, 2026. Value $584

2 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame item
2 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame item
2 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame
$150

Starting bid

2 vouchers for tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Hale Centre Theatre March 9-April 25, 2026. Expires April 11, 2026. Value $292

2 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame item
2 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame item
2 Tickets to Hale Centre Theatre: Hunchback of Notre Dame
$150

Starting bid

2 vouchers for tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Hale Centre Theatre March 9-April 25, 2026. Expires April 11, 2026. Value $292

Sectarian Nodule item
Sectarian Nodule item
Sectarian Nodule item
Sectarian Nodule
$200

Starting bid

40 million year old geode. Value: $700

Wooden Holder from Morocco (small) item
Wooden Holder from Morocco (small)
$25

Starting bid

Wooden Book Holder from Morocco. For books, recipe books, scriptures, etc. Value: $50

Wooden Holder from Morocco (large) item
Wooden Holder from Morocco (large)
$50

Starting bid

Wooden Book Holder from Morocco. For books, recipe books, scriptures, etc. Value: $100

Yoga Mat item
Yoga Mat
$25

Starting bid

Promethean Spark Orange Yoga Mat

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!