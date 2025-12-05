Promise Pantry Raffle: Blessing Families Through Giving

Hosted by
About this raffle
Represents the seed of belief that grows into provision. 1x the chance to win
Symbolizes the expectation of God’s promises fulfilled. 5x the chance to win
Connects directly to the Promise Pantry mission, standing on God’s faithfulness. 10x the chance to win
Reflects the blessing of abundance when we sow into others’ lives. 20 x the chance to win
Shines with the reminder that we are called to be the light of the world. 50 c the chance to win
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!