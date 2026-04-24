Clara J King PTA

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Clara J King PTA

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Promotion Leis for Tk, Kinder, and 6th grade

Kinder Size - Limited Availability item
Kinder Size - Limited Availability
$15

Tk/Kinder size blue and white lei

0
6th Grade - Single Row - Limited Availability item
6th Grade - Single Row - Limited Availability
$20

Single knot ribbons, light blue and white

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6th Grade - Double Row - Limited Availability item
6th Grade - Double Row - Limited Availability
$25

Double knot ribbons, dark blue and white

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