Promotion Leis for Tk, Kinder, and 6th grade
Kinder Size - Limited Availability
$15
Tk/Kinder size blue and white lei
Tk/Kinder size blue and white lei
6th Grade - Single Row - Limited Availability
$20
Single knot ribbons, light blue and white
Single knot ribbons, light blue and white
6th Grade - Double Row - Limited Availability
$25
Double knot ribbons, dark blue and white
Double knot ribbons, dark blue and white
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