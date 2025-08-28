Awe Star Missions

Hosted by

Awe Star Missions

About this event

Prophets & Pioneers Women's Conference

2002 E 6th St

Tulsa, OK 74104, USA

General Admission
$45

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. *Lunch Provided (catered Chick-Fil-A box) provided by Inman Financial

Prophets & Pioneers Conference T-shirt
$30

Pre-ordered Conference T-shirt

General Admission + Marketplace Table
$70

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities AND Vendor Space for 1 Table. ( Vendor must provide Table) *Lunch Provided (catered Chick-Fil-A box) provided by Inman Financial

Pioneer Table + 8 VIP Tickets
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Pioneer Table Sponsor ($500)

  • 8 VIP Reserved Seats at a premium table near the front
  • Recognition from the Stage during welcome remarks
  • Table Signage with business name/logo
  • *Lunch Provided (catered Chick-Fil-A box) provided by Inman Financial
Trailblazer Table +8 VIP Registrations
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Trailblazer Table ($750)

  • 8 VIP Reserved Seats at a premium table near the front
  • Recognition from the Stage during welcome remarks
  • Table Signage with business name/logo
  • Business Name/Logo listed in the printed program or on-screen slides
  • Social Media Shoutout before or after the event (tagged post)
  • *Lunch Provided (catered Chick-Fil-A box) provided by Inman Financial
Nation-Shifter Table + 8 VIP Registration
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets


Nation-Shifter Table ($1,000)

  • 8 VIP Reserved Seats at a premium table near the front
  • Recognition from the Stage during welcome remarks
  • Table Signage with business name/logo
  • Business Name/Logo listed in the printed program or on-screen slides
  • Social Media Shoutout before or after the event (tagged post)
  • 8 Event T-shirts (sizes must be submitted by October 2, 2025)
  • Access to the Green Room during lunch to connect with Keynote/Break Out Speakers
  • *Lunch Provided (catered Chick-Fil-A box) provided by Inman Financial
Add a donation for Awe Star Missions

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!