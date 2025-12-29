Bishop S.Y. Younger Ministries

Prophet's Cave™ 2026 - DUBAI

Dubai

UAE

EARLY BIRD - Prophet's Cave 2026 Registration
$449
Available until Mar 20

Restration to attend Prophet's Cave for one Senior Pastor.


*This ticket type is non-refundable

Companion Add-on: Yacht Dinner & Cruise
$149

If Senior Pastor would like for a spouse, family member, or ministry companion to accompany them for dinner, please purchase this ticket type.


Companion Requirements

1) Dinner companions must be 18 years and above.

2) This ticket type is only valid if accompanying a Senior Pastor who has completed registration for Prophet's Cave™ 2026.

3) Once purchase is complete, we will confirm with registered Senior Pastor if companion is approved guest. If not an approved guest, we will refund half the value of the ticket to the card on file.



*If approved companion is no longer able to join, ticket type refundable up to 30 calendar days before 12/15/2026.

