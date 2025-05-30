Pros & CEOs Golfer Registration Form

3939 Old Hickory Blvd

Old Hickory, TN 37138, USA

Single Golfer
$250

Includes a round of golf, cart, drinks during play, cocktail hour after the game, awards banquet with premium buffet items and open bar while you enjoy live music entertainment.

Golf Team of 4
$1,000

Includes a round of golf for 4, cart, drinks during play, cocktail hour after the game, awards banquet with premium buffet items and open bar while you enjoy live music entertainment.

Social Guest Access Pass
$175

Includes open bar and cocktail hour, premium dinner buffet, award ceremony + live entertainment, and access to all contests and raffles.

Just Golf 1 Ticket
$160

This ticket covers entry for a full round of golf alongside For KING + COUNTRY, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall, and many others at our fundraising event, sign up starts at 11AM, shotgun start at 1PM

Just Golf Team of 4
$600

This ticket covers entry for a full round of golf for 4 alongside For KING + COUNTRY, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall, and many others at our fundraising event, sign up starts at 11AM, shotgun start at 1PM

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing