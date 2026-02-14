Prospect Land Trust Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 13, 2027
Annual contribution that supports the protection and care of Prospect’s natural lands and trails.
Valid until June 13, 2027
Annual contribution supporting land conservation offering your family a shared way to enjoy and care for Prospect’s natural spaces together.
Valid until June 13, 2027
Annual contribution demonstrating community leadership and commitment to Prospect’s natural resources.
No expiration
A generous, one‑time contribution that supports the Prospect Land Trust forever.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!