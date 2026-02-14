Prospect Land Trust Inc

Offered by

Prospect Land Trust Inc

About the memberships

Prospect Land Trust Membership

Individual Membership
$20

Valid until June 13, 2027

Annual contribution that supports the protection and care of Prospect’s natural lands and trails.

Family Membership
$25

Valid until June 13, 2027

Annual contribution supporting land conservation offering your family a shared way to enjoy and care for Prospect’s natural spaces together.

Corporate Membership
$50

Valid until June 13, 2027

Annual contribution demonstrating community leadership and commitment to Prospect’s natural resources.

Lifetime Membership
$300

No expiration

A generous, one‑time contribution that supports the Prospect Land Trust forever.

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