Prospect Park Home and School Association's Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Membership is for the 2026 season only.
($536 value)
Starting bid
Step Into a Real Life Video Game And Get Blasted With Paint, Foam or Slime If You Lose.
• 1 Hour Mission
• Choose Paint, Foam, or Slime
• Minimum 4 people/Maximum 6
• Includes Photos and videos from the Bomb Room
• Ages 8 and up (See their website for time restrictions)
Retail Value: $300
Expires 3/8/2027
Visit their website for more information: https://www.beatthebomb.com/locations/philadelphia
Starting bid
The Philadelphia Orchestra voucher offer for the 2025-2026 season.
More information such as eligible concerts and details are available online.
Mercato BYOB is in walking distance to the Kimmel Center. Their menu can be found here: https://mercatobyob.com/
Starting bid
Includes:
• Two (2) tickets to Crayola Factory
• Four (4) tickets to The Philadelphia Zoo
• Two (2) tickets to Sesame Place
• Two (2) passes to Jumpers
• Two (2) passes to Legoland Discovery Center
(Approx. $390 value)
Starting bid
Electric Scooter for Kids, 350W Motor, Max 12Miles Long Range, 19 MPH Max Speed, 8.5" Solid Tire, Lightweight Foldable E-Scooter
(Retail: $210)
Donated by The Joy of Nutrition
Starting bid
Double Queen room for 4 people. Water park access on data of arrival and date of checkout for 4 people.
Certificate expires 2/28/2027.
Certificate valid Sunday-Thursday only. Restricted dates: October 31st, November 6th-9th, November 26th-30th, December 20th-31st, January 1st, January 17th-19th, February 14th-22nd, March 17th-22nd, March 30th-31st, April 2nd-12th, May 23rd-25th, June 19th, July 3rd-6th, September 5th-7th, October 12th, October 31st, November 8th-11th, November 25th-30th, December 18th-31st. Dates are subject to availability. Certificate is not valid for Penthouse or Big Five Suites and cannot be combined with any other offers.
(Retail: $300-600, depending on date)
Starting bid
Dave and Busters Package
Comes with four (4) game cards, each filled with 250.0 points. Along with Dave and Buster's merchandise.
(Retail: $225)
Starting bid
This package comes with:
• Signed baseball by Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola. Ball is authenticated with a holographic sticker that can be scanned to verify authenticity.
• Football signed by Philadelphia Eagles Safety, #21 Sydney Brown. Certificate of Authenticity included.
• Puck signed by Tyson Foerster of the Philadelphia Flyers. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
• $25 gift card to Clothes Quarters to purchase some merch for your favorite team.
Starting bid
Beats Studio Pro are premium, over-ear noise-canceling headphones featuring up to 40 hours of battery life, personalized spatial audio, and USB-C lossless audio with built-in DAC. They offer 80% improved audio fidelity over Studio3 with 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and enhanced compatibility for both Apple and Android.
Additional information found here: https://www.beatsbydre.com/headphones/studio-pro-wireless/MQTQ3/navy
Donated by McGinley Services
Starting bid
Dedicated to portable play. The Nintendo Switch Lite system is a lightweight, compact, and designed exclusively for handheld play. Bring it along and enjoy a little “me time” wherever you happen to be, whether you’re on the road or in your own backyard! Games for the whole family. Nintendo Switch systems are the home of games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and others starring Mario and friends. And don’t forget series like Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, Pikmin, and more! Connect and play together. Share the smiles! Play online with friends or connect Nintendo Switch Lite with any other Nintendo Switch models via local wireless for multiplayer favorites like the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.
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AC adapter, Nintendo Switch Lite Donated by LeeAnn Sullivan
Starting bid
“Summer Fun Package”
This package includes:
(Valued at $476)
Starting bid
This service membership is available to residential within their services area of Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties.
Redeemable for 3 years of servie on one heating and cooling system. It includes 2 tune ups per year which McGinley Services will call and schedule, 2 replacement air filters, priority service, discounts and more.
(Approx. value $600)
Donated by McGinley Services
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