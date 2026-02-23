Hosted by

Prospect Park Home and School Association

About this event

Sales closed

Prospect Park Home and School Association's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

901 Pennsylvania Ave, Prospect Park, PA 19076, USA

Prospect Park Swim Club – 2 Person Membership item
Prospect Park Swim Club – 2 Person Membership
$20

Starting bid

Membership is for the 2026 season only.
($536 value)

Beat the Bomb Escape Room item
Beat the Bomb Escape Room
$20

Starting bid

Step Into a Real Life Video Game And Get Blasted With Paint, Foam or Slime If You Lose.
• 1 Hour Mission
• Choose Paint, Foam, or Slime
• Minimum 4 people/Maximum 6
• Includes Photos and videos from the Bomb Room
• Ages 8 and up (See their website for time restrictions)
Retail Value: $300
Expires 3/8/2027
Visit their website for more information: https://www.beatthebomb.com/locations/philadelphia

2 Philadelphia Orchestra Tickets and Dinner at Mercato BYOB item
2 Philadelphia Orchestra Tickets and Dinner at Mercato BYOB
$20

Starting bid

The Philadelphia Orchestra voucher offer for the 2025-2026 season.

More information such as eligible concerts and details are available online.
Mercato BYOB is in walking distance to the Kimmel Center. Their menu can be found here: https://mercatobyob.com/

Spring Break Fun item
Spring Break Fun
$20

Starting bid

Includes:
• Two (2) tickets to Crayola Factory
• Four (4) tickets to The Philadelphia Zoo

• Two (2) tickets to Sesame Place
• Two (2) passes to Jumpers

• Two (2) passes to Legoland Discovery Center
(Approx. $390 value)

Electric Scooter item
Electric Scooter
$20

Starting bid

Electric Scooter for Kids, 350W Motor, Max 12Miles Long Range, 19 MPH Max Speed, 8.5" Solid Tire, Lightweight Foldable E-Scooter

  • Equipped with large lithium batteries, the electric scooter can travel 12 Miles after a 4 hours fast charge. And the aviation grade aluminum frame provides support for riders up to 265lbs and can easily handle 15% hill grade.
  • The electric scooter for kids adopts a double braking system (EABS + drum brake) to ensure your safety. Plus, equipped with a headlight, taillight and replect stripe.
  • Features an 8.5" solid anti-slip tire, providing a stable and smooth ride on various terrains with a retractable kickstand that keeps the scooter standing while not in use.
  • The e scooter has a smart app, which is suitable for iOS and Android phone users. In the app, you can limit the scooter speed, check scooter status, battery level, change riding modes, start modes etc.
  • This scooter designed with one-step folding click, you can easy to fold the scooter in 3 seconds. The folded size is 35"*15", can take the scooter into your truck easily.


(Retail: $210)

Donated by The Joy of Nutrition

Kalahari – One Night Stay with Waterpark Access for 4 item
Kalahari – One Night Stay with Waterpark Access for 4
$20

Starting bid

Double Queen room for 4 people. Water park access on data of arrival and date of checkout for 4 people.

Certificate expires 2/28/2027.

Certificate valid Sunday-Thursday only. Restricted dates: October 31st, November 6th-9th, November 26th-30th, December 20th-31st, January 1st, January 17th-19th, February 14th-22nd, March 17th-22nd, March 30th-31st, April 2nd-12th, May 23rd-25th, June 19th, July 3rd-6th, September 5th-7th, October 12th, October 31st, November 8th-11th, November 25th-30th, December 18th-31st. Dates are subject to availability. Certificate is not valid for Penthouse or Big Five Suites and cannot be combined with any other offers.

(Retail: $300-600, depending on date)

Dave and Busters Package item
Dave and Busters Package
$20

Starting bid

Dave and Busters Package

Comes with four (4) game cards, each filled with 250.0 points. Along with Dave and Buster's merchandise.

(Retail: $225)

Philly Sports Teams Bundle item
Philly Sports Teams Bundle
$20

Starting bid

This package comes with:

• Signed baseball by Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola. Ball is authenticated with a holographic sticker that can be scanned to verify authenticity.

• Football signed by Philadelphia Eagles Safety, #21 Sydney Brown. Certificate of Authenticity included.

• Puck signed by Tyson Foerster of the Philadelphia Flyers. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.

• $25 gift card to Clothes Quarters to purchase some merch for your favorite team.

Beats Studio Pro –Navy item
Beats Studio Pro –Navy
$20

Starting bid

Beats Studio Pro are premium, over-ear noise-canceling headphones featuring up to 40 hours of battery life, personalized spatial audio, and USB-C lossless audio with built-in DAC. They offer 80% improved audio fidelity over Studio3 with 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and enhanced compatibility for both Apple and Android.

Additional information found here: https://www.beatsbydre.com/headphones/studio-pro-wireless/MQTQ3/navy

Donated by McGinley Services

Nintendo Switch Lite item
Nintendo Switch Lite
$20

Starting bid

Dedicated to portable play. The Nintendo Switch Lite system is a lightweight, compact, and designed exclusively for handheld play. Bring it along and enjoy a little “me time” wherever you happen to be, whether you’re on the road or in your own backyard! Games for the whole family. Nintendo Switch systems are the home of games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and others starring Mario and friends. And don’t forget series like Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, Pikmin, and more! Connect and play together. Share the smiles! Play online with friends or connect Nintendo Switch Lite with any other Nintendo Switch models via local wireless for multiplayer favorites like the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

See less...

  • Compact, lightweight handheld system

    Available in a range of fun colors

  • Online and local wireless multiplayer

    Nintendo Switch is the home of Mario & friends

What's Included

AC adapter,  Nintendo Switch Lite Donated by LeeAnn Sullivan

Summer Fun Package item
Summer Fun Package
$20

Starting bid

“Summer Fun Package”

This package includes:

  • Two (2) Water Park Vouchers to Morey’s Piers
  • Two (2) All-Day Ride Passes to Knoebels
  • Four (4) Urban Air Deluxe Passes
  • Twenty (20) Bowling Games at Sproul Lanes

(Valued at $476)

Three (3) Year Maintenance Membership item
Three (3) Year Maintenance Membership
$20

Starting bid

This service membership is available to residential within their services area of Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties.


Redeemable for 3 years of servie on one heating and cooling system. It includes 2 tune ups per year which McGinley Services will call and schedule, 2 replacement air filters, priority service, discounts and more.


(Approx. value $600)

Donated by McGinley Services

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!