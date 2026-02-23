Prospect Park Home and School Association's Silent Auction 2026

Double Queen room for 4 people. Water park access on data of arrival and date of checkout for 4 people.

Certificate expires 2/28/2027.

Certificate valid Sunday-Thursday only. Restricted dates: October 31st, November 6th-9th, November 26th-30th, December 20th-31st, January 1st, January 17th-19th, February 14th-22nd, March 17th-22nd, March 30th-31st, April 2nd-12th, May 23rd-25th, June 19th, July 3rd-6th, September 5th-7th, October 12th, October 31st, November 8th-11th, November 25th-30th, December 18th-31st. Dates are subject to availability. Certificate is not valid for Penthouse or Big Five Suites and cannot be combined with any other offers.

(Retail: $300-600, depending on date)