Prospect Raven’s Prospect Ryde

About this event
🍗🔥 POST-RYDE EATS ALERT! 🔥🍗
After the Los Angeles Prospect Ryde 🏍️💨
Slide to the End Spot: WantedRidaz – Long Beach 🌊🏁
and EAT GOODDD 😋💯
🖤 Sponsored vibes by Black Widow 🕷️✨
Pull up and support the movement!
🍖 MEAT:
🍗 Chicken
🌭 Links
🍽️ SIDES:
🥫 Baked Beans
🧀 Mac & Cheese
🥖 EXTRAS:
🌺 Hawaiian Rolls
🥤 DRINKS:
🥤 Soda
💧 Water
👨🏽🍳🔥 The Prospect is CHEFFING IT UP after the ride!! 🍳🍗
Show love. Support the grind. Respect the hustle. 🙌🏽🖤
💵 Plates ONLY $15 💵
Come hungry. Leave full. Stay solid. 😌🔥
🏍️💨 LA to Long Beach
Ride • Eat • Support • Repeat 💨🏍️
Priority entry, reserved sea
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!