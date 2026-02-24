Los Angeles Ruff Ryders

Los Angeles Ruff Ryders

Prospect Raven’s Prospect Ryde

Long Beach

CA, USA

BBQ Plate
$15

🍗🔥 POST-RYDE EATS ALERT! 🔥🍗


After the Los Angeles Prospect Ryde 🏍️💨

Slide to the End Spot: WantedRidaz – Long Beach 🌊🏁

and EAT GOODDD 😋💯


🖤 Sponsored vibes by Black Widow 🕷️✨

Pull up and support the movement!


🍖 MEAT:

🍗 Chicken

🌭 Links


🍽️ SIDES:

🥫 Baked Beans

🧀 Mac & Cheese


🥖 EXTRAS:

🌺 Hawaiian Rolls


🥤 DRINKS:

🥤 Soda

💧 Water


👨🏽‍🍳🔥 The Prospect is CHEFFING IT UP after the ride!! 🍳🍗

Show love. Support the grind. Respect the hustle. 🙌🏽🖤


💵 Plates ONLY $15 💵

Come hungry. Leave full. Stay solid. 😌🔥


🏍️💨 LA to Long Beach

Ride • Eat • Support • Repeat 💨🏍️


TV Raffle Ticket (1)
$10

Priority entry, reserved sea

$25 Visa Gift Cards (1)
$5
$25 Visa Gift Carf Raffle Ticket (3)
$10

