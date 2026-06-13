PROSPECTIVE MEMBERSHIP: 2026 - 2027 Spring-Cypress Chapter TOP LADIES OF DISTINCTION

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About the memberships
No expiration
TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER:
*CHAPTER Membership DUES: $250.00
* NATIONAL Induction Fee $395.00
* AREA Induction Fee: $10.00
No expiration
TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER:
*CHAPTER Membership DUES: $250.00
* NATIONAL Induction Fee $395.00
* AREA Induction Fee: $10.00
No expiration
TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER:
*CHAPTER Membership DUES: $250.00
* NATIONAL Induction Fee $395.00
* AREA Induction Fee: $10.00
No expiration
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