Spring Cypress Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction Inc

Offered by

Spring Cypress Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction Inc

About the memberships

PROSPECTIVE MEMBERSHIP: 2026 - 2027 Spring-Cypress Chapter TOP LADIES OF DISTINCTION

Top Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER: Payment #1
$222

No expiration

TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER:

*CHAPTER Membership DUES: $250.00

* NATIONAL Induction Fee $395.00
* AREA Induction Fee: $10.00

Top Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER: Payment #2
$222

No expiration

TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER:

*CHAPTER Membership DUES: $250.00

* NATIONAL Induction Fee $395.00
* AREA Induction Fee: $10.00

TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER: Payment #3
$221

No expiration

TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER:

*CHAPTER Membership DUES: $250.00

* NATIONAL Induction Fee $395.00
* AREA Induction Fee: $10.00

TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER: Payment in Full
$655

No expiration

Add a donation for Spring Cypress Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!