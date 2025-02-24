Prosper Ladies Association presents Dog Treats made by Prepare to Prosper
Dog Treats
$4
Dog treats contain peanut butter, pumpkin, and oats. Students mix, bake, and bag fresh treats each week. Each specially-packaged bag contains 10 treats.
** Please note that donations made to the Zeffy platform do not go to PLA. You can change the OTHER donation to $0.00.
Dog treats contain peanut butter, pumpkin, and oats. Students mix, bake, and bag fresh treats each week. Each specially-packaged bag contains 10 treats.
** Please note that donations made to the Zeffy platform do not go to PLA. You can change the OTHER donation to $0.00.
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