Lackawanna Citizens' Overwatch Project

Hosted by

Lackawanna Citizens' Overwatch Project

About this event

PROTECT OUR VALLEY KICKBALL RALLY

Sherwood Park

Dunmore, PA

Kickball Registration
$25

This ticket registers one person only. Please note teams require 5 - 12 players total.

Become a Sponsor
$100

For a $100 sponsorship donation, we will proudly display your logo on our shirts and website in recognition of your support for the community.

T-Shirt (optional)
$15

T-shirts will be available for pickup on the day of the event. Limited quantities and sizes are available, ranging from M to XL.

Can Koozie (optional)
$5

Can Koozie's will be available for pickup on the day of the event.

Add a donation for Lackawanna Citizens' Overwatch Project

$

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