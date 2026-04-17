PROTECT OUR VALLEY KICKBALL RALLY

About this event
Dunmore, PA
This ticket registers one person only. Please note teams require 5 - 12 players total.
For a $100 sponsorship donation, we will proudly display your logo on our shirts and website in recognition of your support for the community.
T-shirts will be available for pickup on the day of the event. Limited quantities and sizes are available, ranging from M to XL.
Can Koozie's will be available for pickup on the day of the event.
$
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