EnJewel

Hosted by

EnJewel

About this event

Protect the People, Protect the Planet Bowl-a-Thon

4621 Columbus St

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Single Admission
$25
Setup and Pay at the Door
Free

Setup your team with names and Tshirt sizes and make your donation at the door

ECO WARRIOR TEAMS
$250

Church Teams, Girl/Boy Scout Teams, Survivor &

Family Teams|

PLANET ANGELS
$500

Logo (Regular Size) Includes logo on shirt, each

team will receive 6 event shirts, bowling shoes and goody bags. Each company can provide

inserts/goodies for goody bags. Must submit bowler names by Wednesday, 4/22 and commit as a

sponsor by Friday 4/17. Recognition announcements throughout the event. Recognized on

EnJewel’s website

BLUE WAVE GUARDIANS
$1,000

Logo (Medium Size) Includes all of the above.

Company Logo goes on all Monitors in Bowling Space at Apex plus a 6 Ft Table for your company.


Sponsor will receive 2 lanes and Your Company Banners will hang on both lanes. All Banners must

be dropped to EnJewel by Thursday, April 23.

GROUND MOVERS
$2,500

Logo (Large Size) Includes all above plus Sponsor will

receive 3 lanes. Provide 3 banners for the 3 lanes.

EARTH SHAKERS
$5,000

Logo (X-Large Size) – Includes all above – Premiere

spot for 4 Bowling Lanes. (Exclusive – only 1 Sponsor)

Add a donation for EnJewel

$

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