Protect the People, Protect the Planet Bowl-a-Thon

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About this event
Setup your team with names and Tshirt sizes and make your donation at the door
Church Teams, Girl/Boy Scout Teams, Survivor &
Family Teams|
Logo (Regular Size) Includes logo on shirt, each
team will receive 6 event shirts, bowling shoes and goody bags. Each company can provide
inserts/goodies for goody bags. Must submit bowler names by Wednesday, 4/22 and commit as a
sponsor by Friday 4/17. Recognition announcements throughout the event. Recognized on
EnJewel’s website
Logo (Medium Size) Includes all of the above.
Company Logo goes on all Monitors in Bowling Space at Apex plus a 6 Ft Table for your company.
Sponsor will receive 2 lanes and Your Company Banners will hang on both lanes. All Banners must
be dropped to EnJewel by Thursday, April 23.
Logo (Large Size) Includes all above plus Sponsor will
receive 3 lanes. Provide 3 banners for the 3 lanes.
Logo (X-Large Size) – Includes all above – Premiere
spot for 4 Bowling Lanes. (Exclusive – only 1 Sponsor)
$
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