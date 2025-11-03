"Protect Your Heart" Fundraising Pins

Protect Your Heart Pin (x1)
$12

Receive one pin to show off your support for mental health care 💛


100% of proceeds go directly to nonprofit services. Standard ground shipping through USPS is included in the final price.


This pin is a 1" x 1" enamel pin.

Protect Your Heart BFF Pack (2x)
$20

Receive two pins for you and a loved one 💛


100% of proceeds go directly to nonprofit services. Standard ground shipping through USPS is included in the final price.


These pins are 1" x 1" enamel pins.

