Protected: A Sweet 16 Production & Exhibition (Semi Formal)

General Admission (VIP Premium Seating ROUND TABLE A)
$70
VIP Seating | Round Tables with Clear Stage View
Please note: This premium seating section is located directly in front of the stage and offers unobstructed views of the performance. For enhanced guest experience, monitors will also be available.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Premium Seating ROUND TABLE B)
$70
VIP Seating | Round Tables with Clear Stage View
Please note: This premium seating section is located directly in front of the stage and offers unobstructed views of the performance. For enhanced guest experience, monitors will also be available.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Premium Seating ROUND TABLE C)
$70
VIP Seating | Round Tables with Clear Stage View
Please note: This premium seating section is located directly in front of the stage and offers unobstructed views of the performance. For enhanced guest experience, monitors will also be available.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Premium Seating ROUND TABLE D)
$70
VIP Seating | Round Tables with Clear Stage View
Please note: This premium seating section is located directly in front of the stage and offers unobstructed views of the performance. For enhanced guest experience, monitors will also be available.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Premium Seating ROUND TABLE E)
$70
VIP Seating | Round Tables with Clear Stage View
Please note: This premium seating section is located directly in front of the stage and offers unobstructed views of the performance. For enhanced guest experience, monitors will also be available.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Seating LONG TABLE F)
$65
VIP Long Table Seating | Minimal to No Obstruction
Enjoy premium seating at long, cabaret-style tables with minimal to no visual obstruction. Positioned with an elevated view, these seats offer a refined experience and clear sightlines to the stage.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (Side View Seating ROW F)
$60
Please note: This seating section is positioned at a diagonal angle to the stage and offers minimal to no visible obstruction. For added support, monitors will be available to enhance your viewing experience.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Seating LONG TABLE G)
$65
VIP Long Table Seating | Minimal to No Obstruction
Enjoy premium seating at long, cabaret-style tables with minimal to no visual obstruction. Positioned with an elevated view, these seats offer a refined experience and clear sightlines to the stage.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (Side View Seating ROW G)
$60
Please note: This seating section is positioned at a diagonal angle to the stage and offers minimal to no visible obstruction. For added support, monitors will be available to enhance your viewing experience.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Seating LONG TABLE H)
$65
VIP Long Table Seating | Minimal to No Obstruction
Enjoy premium seating at long, cabaret-style tables with minimal to no visual obstruction. Positioned with an elevated view, these seats offer a refined experience and clear sightlines to the stage.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (Side View Seating ROW H)
$60
Please note: This seating section is positioned at a diagonal angle to the stage and offers minimal to no visible obstruction. For added support, monitors will be available to enhance your viewing experience.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
General Admis (Side View Seating -Heavily Obstructed: ROW I)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW I)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Adm (Side View Seating -Heavily Obstructed: ROW J)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW J)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Adm (Side View Seating -Heavily Obstructed: ROW K)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW K)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admis (Side View Seating -Heavily Obstructed: ROW L)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW L)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Seating LONG TABLE M)
$65
VIP Long Table Seating | Minimal to No Obstruction
Enjoy premium seating at long, cabaret-style tables with minimal to no visual obstruction. Positioned with an elevated view, these seats offer a refined experience and clear sightlines to the stage.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (Side View Seating: ROW M)
$60
Please note: This seating section is positioned at a diagonal angle to the stage and offers minimal to no visible obstruction. For added support, monitors will be available to enhance your viewing experience.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
General Admission(VIP Seating LONG TABLE N)
$65
VIP Long Table Seating | Minimal to No Obstruction
Enjoy premium seating at long, cabaret-style tables with minimal to no visual obstruction. Positioned with an elevated view, these seats offer a refined experience and clear sightlines to the stage.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (Side View Seating: ROW N)
$60
Please note: This seating section is positioned at a diagonal angle to the stage and offers minimal to no visible obstruction. For added support, monitors will be available to enhance your viewing experience.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
General Admission (VIP Seating LONG TABLE O)
$65
VIP Long Table Seating | Minimal to No Obstruction
Enjoy premium seating at long, cabaret-style tables with minimal to no visual obstruction. Positioned with an elevated view, these seats offer a refined experience and clear sightlines to the stage.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before completing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (Side View Seating: ROW O)
$60
Please note: This seating section is positioned at a diagonal angle to the stage and offers minimal to no visible obstruction. For added support, monitors will be available to enhance your viewing experience.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Heavily Obstructed: ROW P)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW P)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Heavily Obstructed: ROW Q)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW Q)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Heavily Obstructed: ROW R)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW R)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Heavily Obstructed: ROW S)
$50
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a HEAVILY OBSTRUCTED view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Ad (Side View Seating - Partially Obstructed: ROW S)
$55
Please note: This seating section is positioned on a diagonal angle to the stage and may feature a partially obstructed view. To ensure a quality experience, monitors will be available to assist with visibility.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We strongly recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” prior to completing your purchase.
🔢 Kindly be aware that adjacent seats may not follow numerical order.
General Admission (Centered Seating: ROW T)
$60
Please note: This seating section is located in center back seating with minimal to no visible obstruction. Monitors will be available to enhance the viewing experience as needed.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
General Admission (Centered Seating: ROW U)
$60
Please note: This seating section is located in center back seating with minimal to no visible obstruction. Monitors will be available to enhance the viewing experience as needed.
🎟️ Guests may select their preferred seats during checkout.
🗺️ We recommend reviewing the theatre seating chart under “More Details” before finalizing your purchase.
🔢 Please note: Adjacent seats may not appear in numerical order.
