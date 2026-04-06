B4CK / The Seed Theatre

Hosted by

B4CK / The Seed Theatre

About this event

Leta's Protest Party

Standard Package
$75

Your $75 ticket includes everything you need to get started:
✨ 10 enamel pins and/or patches (mix & match)
✨ Access to thrifted jackets available for purchase
✨ All tools, accessories, and materials provided
✨ Hands-on guidance to design your own custom piece

Thrifted Jean or Flannel Jacket
$25

If you don't have your own jacket, you can add this to your ticket and have one provided for you!

Budget Friendly Ticket
$50

Your $50 ticket includes everything you need to get started:
✨ 5 enamel pins and/or patches (mix & match)
✨ Access to thrifted jackets available for purchase
✨ All tools, accessories, and materials provided
✨ Hands-on guidance to design your own custom piece

Class Only
$25

Only basic materials included, all pins and patches and some accessories will be available for purchase

Add a donation for B4CK / The Seed Theatre

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