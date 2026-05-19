Wyoming Assistance Pups

Offered by

Wyoming Assistance Pups

About the memberships

Provide for a Service Dog for a month!

Provide Training Equipment
$10

Renews monthly

$10 can cover whatever training equipment the service dogs go home with!

Feed a Service Dog
$30

Renews monthly

$30 doesn't seem like a lot, but it feeds 1 dog for a month! Nutrition is the core of everything! Cognitive function, cardiovascular function, gut health, joint health, and so much more! Quality food helps make sure our service dogs can do their job and enjoy training too!

Provide a vest
$70

Renews monthly

Service Dog vests are very important, they help businesses and the general public identity a task trained service dog and give them the relief of a dog that is trained!

Train a service dog
$100

Valid until June 20, 2027

While service dog training is expensive and extensive, $100 a month helps our trainers be able to do their job and provide quality and engaging training for each dog!

Add a donation for Wyoming Assistance Pups

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!