Provide for a Service Dog for a month!

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
$10 can cover whatever training equipment the service dogs go home with!
Renews monthly
$30 doesn't seem like a lot, but it feeds 1 dog for a month! Nutrition is the core of everything! Cognitive function, cardiovascular function, gut health, joint health, and so much more! Quality food helps make sure our service dogs can do their job and enjoy training too!
Renews monthly
Service Dog vests are very important, they help businesses and the general public identity a task trained service dog and give them the relief of a dog that is trained!
Valid until June 20, 2027
While service dog training is expensive and extensive, $100 a month helps our trainers be able to do their job and provide quality and engaging training for each dog!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!