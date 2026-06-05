Providence Montessori playground improvement campaign

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Starting bid
11 X 17 Pre-Primary classroom portrait. Comprised of 5"x5" portraits depicting each student's face. The drawings were each colored using paint-dotters by the student. Includes 6 Pre-Primary students:
Top Left:
Row 1: Freyja, Eleanor, Casey
Row 2: Kaia, Isla, Lexi
Starting bid
22" X 34 Primary classroom portrait. Comprised of 5"x5" portraits depicting each student's face. The drawings were each colored using paint-dotters by the students. Includes 24 Primary students:
Row 1(top) left to right: Killian, Ella, Seth, Sloane, Jack, Joey;
Row 2: Harper, Ezra, Margo, Everett, Mila, Evan;
Row 3: Cam, Elouise, Wesley, Nora B, Nicholas, Capri;
Row 4: Cali, Jeremy, Nora K, Lincoln, Leah, Elias
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