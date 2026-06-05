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Providence Montessori School House

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Providence Montessori playground improvement campaign

Pre-Primary Class Portrait item
Pre-Primary Class Portrait
$27

Starting bid

11 X 17 Pre-Primary classroom portrait. Comprised of 5"x5" portraits depicting each student's face. The drawings were each colored using paint-dotters by the student. Includes 6 Pre-Primary students:

Top Left:

Row 1: Freyja, Eleanor, Casey

Row 2: Kaia, Isla, Lexi

Primary Classes Portrait item
Primary Classes Portrait item
Primary Classes Portrait
$47

Starting bid

22" X 34 Primary classroom portrait. Comprised of 5"x5" portraits depicting each student's face. The drawings were each colored using paint-dotters by the students. Includes 24 Primary students:

Row 1(top) left to right: Killian, Ella, Seth, Sloane, Jack, Joey;

Row 2: Harper, Ezra, Margo, Everett, Mila, Evan;

Row 3: Cam, Elouise, Wesley, Nora B, Nicholas, Capri;

Row 4: Cali, Jeremy, Nora K, Lincoln, Leah, Elias

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