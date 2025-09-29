Providence Presbyterian Preschool Fall Festival Silent Auction 2025-26

🗺️ Handmade World Map from The Map Store (Charlotte, NC)

Value: $290

Discover the world from your wall! This beautifully framed, handmade world map from The Map Store—a Charlotte, NC company—is both elegant and inspiring.

Perfect for your home, office, or classroom, this high-quality map comes with push pins so you can mark every destination you’ve visited (or dream to explore!).

A stunning piece of décor that celebrates adventure, memories, and future travels.



