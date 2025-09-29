Providence Presbyterian Preschool Fall Festival Silent Auction 2025-26

Hosted by
Value: $290
Discover the world from your wall! This beautifully framed, handmade world map from The Map Store—a Charlotte, NC company—is both elegant and inspiring.
Perfect for your home, office, or classroom, this high-quality map comes with push pins so you can mark every destination you’ve visited (or dream to explore!).
A stunning piece of décor that celebrates adventure, memories, and future travels.
Value: $245
Dance your heart out with this fun and stylish Miller Street Dance Academy Basket! Filled with everything a dancer needs — from class essentials to Miller Street gear — this basket is perfect for current dancers or anyone ready to leap into the world of dance.
Includes:
Total Estimated Value: $245
Celebrate movement, confidence, and creativity with this beautiful basket from Miller Street Dance Academy, one of Charlotte’s premier dance studios!
Value: $350
Bring the party home with this festive Tequila Time Basket, perfect for any tequila lover or weekend entertainer! Centered around smooth, top-shelf Casamigos Tequila, this basket includes everything you need to mix, sip, and celebrate in style.
Includes:
Total Estimated Value: $350
From handcrafted cocktails to backyard gatherings, this basket has everything you need to turn any night into a fiesta.
Valued at over $2,000
Escape to the mountains and experience pure relaxation in this luxurious Linville Ridge home — a stunning 6,800-square-foot retreat nestled at 3,000 feet elevation with breathtaking views of Grandfather Mountain and beyond.
This beautifully renovated home features four spacious bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with bar seating for 10, an elegant dining room, and a cozy media room perfect for movie nights. There’s also a playroom with toys for children, a pool table with an optional ping-pong top, and multiple decks for soaking in the sweeping mountain scenery.
Just minutes from Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk, and Grandfather Mountain State Park, this retreat offers the perfect balance of comfort, adventure, and serenity.
Package Includes:
Blackout Dates:
Must be redeemed by: December 1, 2026
Enjoy mountain luxury, spectacular sunsets, and unforgettable memories at one of North Carolina’s premier destinations!
Value: $300
Cheer on the Tar Heels in true Carolina style with two premium tickets to see the UNC Tar Heels vs. East Carolina Pirates at the iconic Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill! Enjoy the thrill of live college basketball from Section 100, Row V, Seats 11–14, with an adjacent complimentary parking pass for your convenience.
Game Details:
Donated by James and Frances Hill
Go Heels! 💙
Total Value: $450
Bring calm, style, and simplicity to your home with this beautifully curated basket from Simply Styled CLT — perfect for anyone ready to declutter and elevate their space. Thoughtfully designed to combine functionality and elegance, every item helps you create a home that feels both peaceful and polished.
Includes:
Total Estimated Value: $450
A perfect combination of organization and design — this Simply Styled CLT basket helps you simplify your space and bring beauty to every corner of your home.
Total Value: $430
The ultimate basket for the bourbon enthusiast! This collection brings together premium spirits, bar essentials, and stylish accessories — perfect for anyone who appreciates the finer things in life. Whether you’re crafting cocktails, relaxing after a long day, or hosting friends, this basket delivers an elevated bourbon experience.
Includes:
Total Estimated Value: $430
Raise a glass and enjoy a taste of Southern spirit with this one-of-a-kind Bourbon Lovers Basket — where good taste meets great times.
Total Value: $926
Recharge your body, mind, and spirit with this indulgent Wellness Basket — the ultimate self-care experience designed to help you relax, restore, and renew. Packed with local wellness services and high-quality products, this package is perfect for anyone ready to prioritize their health and well-being.
Includes:
Total Estimated Value: $926
This rejuvenating basket is your ticket to total wellness — blending relaxation, healing, and holistic care from some of Charlotte’s top wellness providers. Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of renewal and self-care.
Total Value: $1,041
Give yourself — or someone special — the gift of wellness, relaxation, and luxury with this thoughtfully curated Women’s Basket. Designed to help unwind, recharge, and feel beautiful inside and out, this collection features fitness, beauty, and lifestyle favorites from beloved Charlotte-area businesses and national brands.
Includes:
Total Estimated Value: $1,041
This luxurious basket celebrates self-care from head to toe — a perfect blend of health, beauty, and relaxation for any woman who deserves to be spoiled!
**Boys Adventure Fun Basket** 🚀
Get ready for hours of fun and imagination with this ultimate **Boys Adventure Basket**—packed with excitement, creativity, and classic favorites! Perfect for young explorers who love games, cars, and hands-on play.
**Includes:**
* 🧩 *Monopoly Jr. – Spidey Edition*
* 🔥 *Magna-Tiles Fire Rescue Set*
* 🚗 *Hot Wheels Speeders + 8 Cars*
* 🦖 *Melissa & Doug Dinosaur Puzzle*
* 🎨 *Paw Patrol Coloring Book*
* ✍️ *Imagine Ink Activity Book*
* 💳 *$50 Amazon Gift Card* – for even more fun finds!
*$75 gift card to Sports Connection*
**Estimated Value:** $300.00
This basket has something for every curious and playful kid—perfect for birthdays, rainy days, or creative afternoons!
### **Men’s Premium Whiskey & Golf Basket** 🥃⛳
Treat the special guy in your life to a top-shelf collection of whiskey and golf essentials — perfect for a relaxing weekend or a well-deserved day off! This **Men’s Premium Whiskey & Golf Basket** combines luxury spirits, golf favorites, and stylish accessories that any man will appreciate.
**Basket Includes:**
* 🥃 **The Dalmore Single Malt Whiskey**
* 🥃 **Johnny Walker Green Label**
* 🥃 **Woodford Reserve (2 bottles)**
* ⛳ **Titleist Pro V1X Golf Balls (Set of 12)**
* ⛳ **Golf Tees**
* 🧊 **Whiskey Glasses (Set of 6)**
* 🧊 **Whiskey Stones**
* 🎒 **Insulated Black Cooler Bag**
**Estimated Value:** $700
A perfect balance of sophistication and fun — ideal for whiskey lovers, golf enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates a touch of class and leisure.
**Little Builder Construction Basket** 🚧👷♂️
Perfect for the child who loves to build, dig, and create! This **Little Builder Construction Basket** is packed with hands-on fun, imaginative play, and educational activities that will keep your little one busy for hours.
**Basket Includes:**
* 🚜 **Digit Dump It Build It Sound Book**
* 🧰 **Construction Tools Set**
* 🖍️ **Coloring Book**
* 👷 **Construction Outfit with Hard Hat + Vest**
* 🚗 **Vehicles Sticker Book**
* 🪣 **Sensory Bin**
* 🧩 **Melissa & Doug Sticker WOW + Water WOW Activity Book**
* 🧱 **3D Magnetic Puzzle Set**
* 🎯 **$50 Target Gift Card** — for even more fun finds!
**Estimated Value:** $150
A dream come true for every little builder — encouraging creativity, problem-solving, and hands-on learning through play!
**Family Game Night Basket** 🎲🃏
Bring everyone together for laughter, friendly competition, and fun with this **Family Game Night Basket!** Packed with classic games, interactive favorites, and a gift card for even more entertainment, this basket guarantees endless hours of joy for the whole family.
**Basket Includes:**
* 🎯 **Trouble** – a timeless favorite!
* 📚 **$50 Barnes & Noble Gift Card** – pick out even more games or books
* 🧩 **Soggy Doggy Game**
* 🦓 **Guess Who? Animal Friends Edition**
* 🧠 **Connect 4**
* 🍽️ **Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant Play Set**
**Estimated Value:** $160
A perfect addition to any family night — filled with games that bring smiles, spark creativity, and make lasting memories!
**Matouk Luxury Towel Set** 🛁✨
Indulge in everyday luxury with this **Matouk Towel Collection** — a brand synonymous with timeless elegance and five-star comfort. Featured in **Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and premier hotels around the world**, Matouk linens are known for their superior craftsmanship, plush texture, and enduring quality.
This boxed set includes:
* 🧖♀️ **6 Bath Towels**
* 🖐️ **Hand Towels**
* 🧼 **Washcloths**
Beautifully crafted for softness and durability, these towels bring a spa-like experience right into your home.
**Estimated Value:** $565
Wrap yourself in luxury and experience the comfort of Matouk — where quality meets sophistication.
**Wine Lover’s Indulgence Basket** 🍷✨
Unwind and savor the good life with this elegant **Wine Lover’s Basket**, thoughtfully curated for those who enjoy relaxing evenings and delicious pairings. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a quiet night in, this basket has everything you need for the perfect pour.
**Basket Includes:**
* 🍇 **Two Bottles of Wine:**
* *Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano* ($20)
* *Montepeloso* ($30)
* 🍷 **Luna + Mantha Wine Glasses** (Set of 2 – $21.50)
* 💳 **Total Wine Gift Card** – $50
* 🧀 **Little Mama’s Restaurant Gift Card** – $50
* 🧲 **Wine Corks** – $12
* 🍫 **Chocolate Bar** – $6
* 🍬 **Lindt Chocolates** – $15
* 🪶 **Corkscrew** – $9
**Estimated Value:** $230
A perfect balance of sophistication and sweetness — this basket pairs fine wine, gourmet treats, and elegant accessories to create an unforgettable experience for any wine enthusiast.
**Pizza Night Basket** 🍕🎉
Turn any evening into a delicious celebration with this **Pizza Night Basket**—everything you need for a fun, family-friendly night at home or out on the town! From restaurant gift cards to pizza-making essentials, this basket is the perfect recipe for great food and even better memories.
**Basket Includes:**
* 🍽️ **Bisonte Gift Card** – $100
* 🎲 **Pete the Cat Pizza Pie Game** – $21
* 🍬 **Candy & Snacks** – $30
* 🎃 **Halloween Plates & Napkins** – $10
* 🍕 **Collapsible Pizza Storage Container** – $24.99
* 🔪 **Pizza Cutter** – $12.99
* 🍞 **Bamboo Pizza Peel** – $16.99
**Estimated Value:** $215.97
Whether you’re dining out, hosting a family pizza night, or baking your own pies, this basket brings all the fun (and flavor!) straight to your table.
**Coffee Lover’s Basket** ☕💛
Start your mornings in style with this **Coffee Lover’s Basket** — a caffeine-lover’s dream filled with everything you need for the perfect cup! From local favorites to cozy essentials, this basket brings the warmth of a café right to your kitchen.
**Basket Includes:**
* ☕ **Starbucks Coffee** – $25
* 🥤 **Ello Coffee Cup** – $12
* 🫖 **2 Coffee Cups** – $20
* 🍫 **Coffee Sauces (Set of 2)** – $20
* 🌀 **Milk Frother** – $12
* 🪄 **Coffee Press** – $20
* 🥐 **Paris Baguette Bakery Café Gift Card** – $50
* 💳 **Starbucks & Dunkin Donuts Gift Card** – $50 & $25
* 🍯 **2 Flavor Syrups** – $30
* 🌟 **Starbucks Cup** – $25
* 🕯️ **Candle** – $15
**Estimated Value:** $325
Perfect for cozy mornings, busy workdays, or weekend brunches, this basket is sure to perk up anyone’s day — one delicious sip at a time!
**Girls Sparkle & Shine Basket** 💖✨
Delight the little girl in your life with this **Girls Sparkle & Shine Basket**—a magical mix of creativity, imagination, and sparkle! Perfect for playtime, crafts, and princess dreams, this basket is filled with colorful fun and unforgettable experiences.
**Basket Includes:**
* 👑 **Disney Princess Barbie** – $11
* 🎨 **Play-Doh Art Set**
* 🩵 **Dream Sand Activity Kit**
* 🩷 **Polly Pocket Playset**
* ❄️ **Frozen Light-Up Watch** – $17
* 📚 **All About Numbers Book**
* 📻 **Walkie Talkies** – $15
* 🎨 **Crayola Sketch Book**
* 🎀 **Hollingsworth & Co. Embroidered Bag + Bow Set** – $50
* 🖌️ **6 Weeks of Art Classes at Small Hands Big Art** – $210
**Estimated Value:** $325
From princess fun to hands-on creativity and stylish accessories, this basket celebrates imagination, learning, and self-expression — sure to make any little girl feel like the star of her own story! 👸💗
Total Value: $125
Show your hometown pride with this exciting Charlotte Checkers Fan Package, perfect for hockey lovers of all ages! Whether you’re cheering from the stands or repping your favorite team around town, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate fan experience.
Includes:
Total Estimated Value: $125
A perfect mix of collectibles, apparel, and live game excitement — this basket is a goal for any Charlotte Checkers fan!
