Providing For Paws - 2026 Comedy Show Raffle

About this raffle
· Cat welcome door mat
· Cat treats, scratch bed & toys
· Cat throw blanket & 3 pairs of cat socks
· Cat vomit signs, coloring book & stickers
· Coffee mug & kitchen towels
· Lint rollers & refills
· $20 Premier pets gift card
· Assorted dog chews treats
· Dog bones
· Treat holder
· Playology ball
· Jolly dipper treat dispenser
· Kindle Paperwhite signature edition 32GB (black)
· Magnetic clear protective case
· 4 Coffee syrups & pumps
· 2 travel coffee mugs
· 2 bags of Wilsonhaus coffee
· Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur
· 1800 Blanco Tequila
· Grit City Straight Bourbon Whiskey
· Wine Cabernet Sauvignon
· Wine sparkling Blac de Blanc
· Dog football toy
· Lions deck of cards & key chain
· The Wobbles learn to crochet kit – Pinya the pineapple
· Book – Crochet gifts in a weekend
· Small crochet makeup bag
· Crochet stitch markers
· Assorted furls hooks
· Assorted yarn & velvet yarn
· Yarn & Needle basket
· Xochitl Tortilla Chips
· Xochitl Mild Salsa
· Burst Organic Lime Juice
· Master of Mixes Margarita Salt
· AgaLima Organic Margarita Mix
· Don Teco Reposada Tequila
· 2 margarita glasses
· Crown Royal
· Apple Liqueur
· Kurveball Barbecue Whiskey
· Snyders Pretzel pieces & chocolate
· 2 Rocks glasses
· 2 Odessey cigars with cutter & matches
· 1 year family membership
· 2 Safari Jungle print 12 oz tumblers
· Giraffe coffee mug
· Lion cub plush & tiger lanyard
· Wolf plush & Fahlo tracker
· Animal crackers
· Snow leopard magnet
· Brookstone Collapsible folding basket
· Car cleaning gels & Febreze Car Scents
· Armor All Cleaning Wipes & Firestone Auto Duster
· Brookstone Auto Duster & Auto Vac
· Durastuff Auto Polishing & Buffing Pads
· Meguiars Natural Shine Protectant Wipes
· Foldable Auto Sun Shield
· $25 Fandago movie pass
· Assorted Candy
· Popcorn
· Free 1 month membership to FIT THEOREM Livonia
· 2 Water bottles
· 2L hydration backpack
· Warm neck gaiter
· Energy Bars & gels
· Liquid IV, Bloom greens superfoods
· Mix:Bar Shampoo & conditioner
· Candle & pillow mist
· Bath salts & shower steamers
· Face collagen masks & lip masks
· Spa Gloves, body sugar scrub & pumice stones
· Burt’s Bees lip balm
· 31 medium utility sized bag
· Yahtzee & Sorry
· Skip bo & Happy Salmon
· Old Maid & Crazy 8s
· Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
· Popcorn, candy & drinks
· Mini trophies
· Detroit Red Wings Warmer
· 4 Scentsy warmer melts
· 4 tickets to the Museum or Village
· Pottery Coffee Mug
· Canvas bag & zipped bag
· Tea towel
· Sander’s chocolates
· Timewise eye cream & antioxidant moisturizer
· Timewise 4 in 1 cleanser
· Pink clay mask
· Satin hands cream, scrub, & hand softener
· Satin lips
· Hydrogel eye patches
· Make-up brush & microfiber facial towel
· $50 Muddy Acres gift certificate
· $25 Serendipity In Bloom gift card, pen stickers, & key chain
· $25 Fowl creek farm gift card
· 5 dahlia tubers & zinnia seed packet
· 4 seed packets & seed starter pots
· Heavy duty gardening bag with stainless steel tools
· Kneeling pad, faux flowers, dog & cat stones
· Large Sunbeam heated throw
· Platinum body wash & body mist
· Platinum body lotion & body cream
· Peeling foot mask
· $25 Menards gift card & tool bag
· Hammer, screwdrivers, utility knife
· Tape measure, level, safety glasses & mask
· Flashlight, headlamp & AA batteries
· Superglue, duct tape, zip ties, Goo Gone, WD-40
· Light bulbs, paint brush, sanding blocks, faucet head
· Energy drink & snacks
· $25 Road Less Traveled bookstore GC
· $50 Mon Cour bookstore GC
· Heated blanket & cozy socks
· Book bag, book sleeve & bookmarks
· Pens, markers, & stickers
· Hand cream & lip balm
· Wine tumbler
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