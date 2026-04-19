Providing For Paws

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Providing For Paws

About this raffle

Providing For Paws - 2026 Comedy Show Raffle

#1 Cat & Me Basket
$1

·       Cat welcome door mat

·       Cat treats, scratch bed & toys

·       Cat throw blanket & 3 pairs of cat socks

·       Cat vomit signs, coloring book & stickers

·       Coffee mug & kitchen towels

·       Lint rollers & refills

#2 Dog Basket
$1

·       $20 Premier pets gift card

·       Assorted dog chews treats

·       Dog bones

·       Treat holder

·       Playology ball

·       Jolly dipper treat dispenser

#3 Kindle Basket
$1

·       Kindle Paperwhite signature edition 32GB (black)

·       Magnetic clear protective case

·       4 Coffee syrups & pumps

·       2 travel coffee mugs

·       2 bags of Wilsonhaus coffee

·       Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur

#4 Lions Basket
$1

·       1800 Blanco Tequila

·       Grit City Straight Bourbon Whiskey

·       Wine Cabernet Sauvignon

·       Wine sparkling Blac de Blanc

·       Dog football toy

·       Lions deck of cards & key chain

#5 Crochet Basket
$1

·       The Wobbles learn to crochet kit – Pinya the pineapple

·       Book – Crochet gifts in a weekend

·       Small crochet makeup bag

·       Crochet stitch markers

·       Assorted furls hooks

·       Assorted yarn & velvet yarn

·       Yarn & Needle basket

#6 Margarita Basket
$1

·         Xochitl Tortilla Chips

·         Xochitl Mild Salsa

·         Burst Organic Lime Juice

·         Master of Mixes Margarita Salt

·         AgaLima Organic Margarita Mix

·         Don Teco Reposada Tequila

·         2 margarita glasses

#7 Booze Basket
$1

·         Crown Royal

·         Apple Liqueur

·         Kurveball Barbecue Whiskey

·         Snyders Pretzel pieces & chocolate

·         2 Rocks glasses

·         2 Odessey cigars with cutter & matches

#8 Toledo Zoo Basket
$1

·         1 year family membership

·         2 Safari Jungle print 12 oz tumblers

·         Giraffe coffee mug

·         Lion cub plush & tiger lanyard

·         Wolf plush & Fahlo tracker

·         Animal crackers

·         Snow leopard magnet

#9 Auto Care Basket
$1

·         Brookstone Collapsible folding basket

·         Car cleaning gels & Febreze Car Scents

·         Armor All Cleaning Wipes & Firestone Auto Duster

·         Brookstone Auto Duster & Auto Vac

·         Durastuff Auto Polishing & Buffing Pads

·         Meguiars Natural Shine Protectant Wipes

·         Foldable Auto Sun Shield

#10 Movie Theater Basket
$1

·         $25 Fandago movie pass

·         Assorted Candy

·         Popcorn

#11 Fitness Basket
$1

·         Free 1 month membership to FIT THEOREM Livonia

·         2 Water bottles

·         2L hydration backpack

·         Warm neck gaiter

·         Energy Bars & gels

·         Liquid IV, Bloom greens superfoods

#12 Relaxing Spa Basket
$1

·         Mix:Bar Shampoo & conditioner

·         Candle & pillow mist

·         Bath salts & shower steamers

·         Face collagen masks & lip masks

·         Spa Gloves, body sugar scrub & pumice stones

·         Burt’s Bees lip balm

·         31 medium utility sized bag

#13 Game Night Basket
$1

·         Yahtzee & Sorry

·         Skip bo & Happy Salmon

·         Old Maid & Crazy 8s

·         Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

·         Popcorn, candy & drinks

·         Mini trophies

#14 Red Wings Scentsy Basket
$1

·         Detroit Red Wings Warmer

·         4 Scentsy warmer melts

#15 Greenfield Village Basket
$1

·         4 tickets to the Museum or Village

·         Pottery Coffee Mug

·         Canvas bag & zipped bag

·         Tea towel

·         Sander’s chocolates

#16 Mary Kay Basket
$1

·         Timewise eye cream & antioxidant moisturizer

·         Timewise 4 in 1 cleanser

·         Pink clay mask

·         Satin hands cream, scrub, & hand softener

·         Satin lips

·         Hydrogel eye patches

·         Make-up brush & microfiber facial towel

#17 Gardening Basket
$1

·         $50 Muddy Acres gift certificate

·         $25 Serendipity In Bloom gift card, pen stickers, & key chain

·         $25 Fowl creek farm gift card

·         5 dahlia tubers & zinnia seed packet

·         4 seed packets & seed starter pots

·         Heavy duty gardening bag with stainless steel tools

·         Kneeling pad, faux flowers, dog & cat stones

#18 Bath & Body Works Basket
$1

·         Large Sunbeam heated throw

·         Platinum body wash & body mist

·         Platinum body lotion & body cream

·         Peeling foot mask

#19 Homeowner Essentials Basket
$1

·         $25 Menards gift card & tool bag

·         Hammer, screwdrivers, utility knife

·         Tape measure, level, safety glasses & mask

·         Flashlight, headlamp & AA batteries

·         Superglue, duct tape, zip ties, Goo Gone, WD-40

·         Light bulbs, paint brush, sanding blocks, faucet head

·         Energy drink & snacks

#20 Cozy Book Basket
$1

·         $25 Road Less Traveled bookstore GC

·         $50 Mon Cour bookstore GC

·         Heated blanket & cozy socks

·         Book bag, book sleeve & bookmarks

·         Pens, markers, & stickers

·         Hand cream & lip balm

·         Wine tumbler

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