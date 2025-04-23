Provincetown Benefit for EROSIONS by Site-Specific Dances

Grants entry to the event with cocktails and lite fare.
Grants entry to the event with cocktails and lite fare.
VIP Admission
$300
Grants entry to the event with cocktails and lite fare with additional gift bag from S-SD.
Grants entry to the event with cocktails and lite fare with additional gift bag from S-SD.
Host Committee
$1,000
Grants entry to the event with cocktails and lite fare with additional gift bag from S-SD. Name appears on invitation as a host committee member as well as in the final credits of the dance film, EROSIONS - documenting the entire process of the environmental dances and community engagement activities.
Grants entry to the event with cocktails and lite fare with additional gift bag from S-SD. Name appears on invitation as a host committee member as well as in the final credits of the dance film, EROSIONS - documenting the entire process of the environmental dances and community engagement activities.
Artist/Resident Ticket
$150
Can’t attend? Support a local Ptown artist or full-time resident’s attendance to the event.
Can’t attend? Support a local Ptown artist or full-time resident’s attendance to the event.
Add a donation for Site-Specific Dances
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!