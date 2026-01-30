Provine High School Choir's Valentine Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Enjoy the perfect night out! This raffle ticket gives you the chance to win a relaxing dinner for two at a local restaurant followed by a movie theater experience. Great food, great film, and great company—all in one unforgettable evening.
This thoughtfully curated Valentine’s basket is filled with delicious candies, a cuddly teddy bear, indulgent self-care treats, and a few delightful surprises. It’s the perfect way to celebrate love, relaxation, and a little sweetness—whether for someone special or yourself.
Feeling anti-Valentine’s this year? For a small donation, name a cricket after an ex, a bad date, or that one situation that didn’t work out—and watch our bearded dragon enjoy lunch. No drama, no feelings… just closure and crunch.
BRING YOUR RECEIPT TO THE CHOIR ROOM TO NAME YOUR CRICKET.
