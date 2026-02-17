Proximity Resources

PDF format only. Syllabus detailing the biblical and relational theology of spiritual discipline in the context of discipleship and worship. Presented in a user-friendly 4-part outline: A} Disciplined Spirituality; B} Defining Discipleship; C] Benefits of the Spiritual Disciplines; D} The Spiritual Disciplines. The disciplines covered include Scripture Intake, Meditation & Reflection, Prayer, Worship, Solitude, Sacrifice, Simplicity, Study/Learning, Stewardship & Sabbath. {Upon purchase, an email with a PDF attachment and/or ZIP file of the documents will be sent within 3 days.}