Prussing Elementary Spring Fundraiser Sponsorship Levels

About the memberships
Support our students while gaining meaningful visibility in the school community.
As a Cub Community Partner, your business will be recognized through:
A great entry-level way to show your support and connect with local families.
Step into a larger leadership role in supporting student programs and school initiatives.
As a Pride Leadership Partner, you receive everything included in the Cub Community Partnership, plus:
This level offers increased visibility and a chance to engage directly with the community at the event.
Maximize your impact and visibility as a leading supporter of our school community.
As a Panther Legacy Partner, you receive everything included in the Pride Leadership Partnership, plus:
This premier sponsorship level positions your business as a key community leader supporting student success.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!