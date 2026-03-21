Ernst Prussing Parent-Teacher Organization

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Ernst Prussing Parent-Teacher Organization

About the memberships

Prussing Elementary Spring Fundraiser Sponsorship Levels

Cub Community Partner
$50

Support our students while gaining meaningful visibility in the school community.

As a Cub Community Partner, your business will be recognized through:

  • A shoutout on the Prussing PTO Facebook page
  • Inclusion in two fundraiser email communications sent to families and supporters
  • A featured thank-you post with your logo and a link to your website

A great entry-level way to show your support and connect with local families.

Pride Leadership Partner
$100

Step into a larger leadership role in supporting student programs and school initiatives.


As a Pride Leadership Partner, you receive everything included in the Cub Community Partnership, plus:

  • Recognition on sponsor thank-you signage displayed at the event
  • One complimentary ticket to the fundraising event

This level offers increased visibility and a chance to engage directly with the community at the event.

Panther Legacy Partner
$150

Maximize your impact and visibility as a leading supporter of our school community.


As a Panther Legacy Partner, you receive everything included in the Pride Leadership Partnership, plus:

  • A special thank-you mention in the principal’s email communication
  • Your logo featured in a shared quarter-page advertisement in Nadig Newspapers
  • Special recognition during the fundraising event
  • Two complimentary tickets to the fundraising event

This premier sponsorship level positions your business as a key community leader supporting student success.

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