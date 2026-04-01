PS 126 MAT PA's Silent Auction 2026

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Get a personalized workout with Meri Treitler, an ACE-certified trainer with over 20 years of experience. She'll tailor a fun, dynamic session combining weights, bands, and bodyweight exercises focused on functional fitness. Manhattan location only. Estimated value: $150.
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Look fabulous with this NYX cosmetics set featuring a large eyeshadow palette, Buttermelt blush, and two lipsticks. Brand new and ready to gift or keep! Estimated value: $50.
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A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a gorgeous mint blue color, still with tags. Perfect as a gift or a treat for yourself. Estimated value: $78.
Starting bid
A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a beautiful rose dawn pink, still with tags. A stylish everyday accessory. Estimated value: $78.
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Treat yourself to the swirls at Soft Swerve! This $25 gift card is perfect for a family outing or a sweet after-school snack. Estimated value: $25.
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Enjoy a wonderful meal at Harry's Restaurant with this generous $100 gift card. Perfect for date night or a family dinner out. Estimated value: $100.
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Your new favorite corner bar. This San Sebastián-inspired Two Bridges gem has been quietly winning over lower Manhattan since it opened in late 2024 — think beer, wine, pintxos, and vermouth on tap. The kind of place you linger, order one more round, and forget what time it is. A perfect excuse to explore one of NYC's coolest little corners.Estimated value: $100.
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The bar your cool friends already know about. Tucked behind an unmarked door in Chinatown, Mr. Fong's is a dimly lit hideaway with plum leather banquettes, a funky jukebox, and a laid-back crowd that's never trying too hard. The cocktail menu is a highlight — think creative concoctions like the Fong Colada and the legendary salty plum old fashioned. $50 goes a long way here. Don't let the door fool you — it's open.
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Stay hydrated in style with this Vans Off the Wall water bottle. A great everyday carry for kids and adults alike. Estimated value: $20.
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Pack lunch in style with this stackable Nomz lunchbox — practical, fun, and perfect for school or work. Estimated value: $28.
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Give your kid an adventure they'll love! Brooklyn Boulders' Kids Academy is an after-school and weekend climbing program for ages 5–12 that blends process-oriented, classroom-style learning with hands-on climbing at their awesome Long Island City facility. A perfect gift for curious, active kids. Note: pre-registration required for each session. Estimated Value: $132
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A creative DIY music box kit that makes a wonderful craft project for kids and families. Build it, customize it, and enjoy the melody! Estimated value: $20.
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Ever wanted to run the school? Shadow Ms Meisner, our Assistant Principal for a day — make announcements, visit classrooms, and see what it's really like behind the scenes at the school!
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Learn to ride or level up your skills with a one-hour private skateboard lesson. Whether you're a beginner or looking to nail new tricks, this is your chance! Estimated value: $160.
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One free month of Asphalt Green's Family I Membership for you and up to two children — pools, fitness center, unlimited group classes, and more. Plus one complimentary personal training session! Estimated value: $350.
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Discover delicious plant-based treats at Lily's Vegan Pantry with this $50 in-store gift card. A perfect way to try something new! Estimated value: $50.
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A truly special experience for your little one — enjoy art projects and lunch with the beloved 3K teachers. A priceless memory in the making!
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Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.
Starting bid
Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.
Starting bid
Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.
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