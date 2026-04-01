PS 126 MAT PA's Silent Auction 2026

The bar your cool friends already know about. Tucked behind an unmarked door in Chinatown, Mr. Fong's is a dimly lit hideaway with plum leather banquettes, a funky jukebox, and a laid-back crowd that's never trying too hard. The cocktail menu is a highlight — think creative concoctions like the Fong Colada and the legendary salty plum old fashioned. $50 goes a long way here. Don't let the door fool you — it's open.