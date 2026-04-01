PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association

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PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association

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PS 126 MAT PA's Silent Auction 2026

Personal Training Session with ACE-Certified Trainer item
Personal Training Session with ACE-Certified Trainer
$35

Starting bid

Get a personalized workout with Meri Treitler, an ACE-certified trainer with over 20 years of experience. She'll tailor a fun, dynamic session combining weights, bands, and bodyweight exercises focused on functional fitness. Manhattan location only. Estimated value: $150.

NYX Makeup Bundle item
NYX Makeup Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Look fabulous with this NYX cosmetics set featuring a large eyeshadow palette, Buttermelt blush, and two lipsticks. Brand new and ready to gift or keep! Estimated value: $50.

Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Mint Blue item
Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Mint Blue
$30

Starting bid

A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a gorgeous mint blue color, still with tags. Perfect as a gift or a treat for yourself. Estimated value: $78.

Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Rose Dawn item
Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Rose Dawn
$30

Starting bid

A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a beautiful rose dawn pink, still with tags. A stylish everyday accessory. Estimated value: $78.

Soft Swerve Ice Cream $25 Gift Card item
Soft Swerve Ice Cream $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the swirls at Soft Swerve! This $25 gift card is perfect for a family outing or a sweet after-school snack. Estimated value: $25.

Harry's Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
Harry's Restaurant $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wonderful meal at Harry's Restaurant with this generous $100 gift card. Perfect for date night or a family dinner out. Estimated value: $100.

$100 to spend at Bar Oliver item
$100 to spend at Bar Oliver
$50

Starting bid

Your new favorite corner bar. This San Sebastián-inspired Two Bridges gem has been quietly winning over lower Manhattan since it opened in late 2024 — think beer, wine, pintxos, and vermouth on tap. The kind of place you linger, order one more round, and forget what time it is. A perfect excuse to explore one of NYC's coolest little corners.Estimated value: $100.

$50 to spend at Mr Fong's item
$50 to spend at Mr Fong's
$25

Starting bid

The bar your cool friends already know about. Tucked behind an unmarked door in Chinatown, Mr. Fong's is a dimly lit hideaway with plum leather banquettes, a funky jukebox, and a laid-back crowd that's never trying too hard. The cocktail menu is a highlight — think creative concoctions like the Fong Colada and the legendary salty plum old fashioned. $50 goes a long way here. Don't let the door fool you — it's open.

Vans Off the Wall Water Bottle item
Vans Off the Wall Water Bottle
$10

Starting bid

Stay hydrated in style with this Vans Off the Wall water bottle. A great everyday carry for kids and adults alike. Estimated value: $20.

Stackable Nomz Lunchbox item
Stackable Nomz Lunchbox
$10

Starting bid

Pack lunch in style with this stackable Nomz lunchbox — practical, fun, and perfect for school or work. Estimated value: $28.

3 Passes to Brooklyn Boulders Kids Academy item
3 Passes to Brooklyn Boulders Kids Academy
$50

Starting bid

Give your kid an adventure they'll love! Brooklyn Boulders' Kids Academy is an after-school and weekend climbing program for ages 5–12 that blends process-oriented, classroom-style learning with hands-on climbing at their awesome Long Island City facility. A perfect gift for curious, active kids. Note: pre-registration required for each session. Estimated Value: $132

Make Your Own Music Box Kit item
Make Your Own Music Box Kit
$10

Starting bid

A creative DIY music box kit that makes a wonderful craft project for kids and families. Build it, customize it, and enjoy the melody! Estimated value: $20.

Elementary School Assistant Principal for a Day item
Elementary School Assistant Principal for a Day
$30

Starting bid

Ever wanted to run the school? Shadow Ms Meisner, our Assistant Principal for a day — make announcements, visit classrooms, and see what it's really like behind the scenes at the school!

One-Hour Skateboard Lesson item
One-Hour Skateboard Lesson
$80

Starting bid

Learn to ride or level up your skills with a one-hour private skateboard lesson. Whether you're a beginner or looking to nail new tricks, this is your chance! Estimated value: $160.

Asphalt Green Family Membership + Personal Training item
Asphalt Green Family Membership + Personal Training
$175

Starting bid

One free month of Asphalt Green's Family I Membership for you and up to two children — pools, fitness center, unlimited group classes, and more. Plus one complimentary personal training session! Estimated value: $350.

Lily's Vegan Pantry $50 Gift Card item
Lily's Vegan Pantry $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Discover delicious plant-based treats at Lily's Vegan Pantry with this $50 in-store gift card. A perfect way to try something new! Estimated value: $50.

Art & Lunch with the 3K Teachers item
Art & Lunch with the 3K Teachers
$35

Starting bid

A truly special experience for your little one — enjoy art projects and lunch with the beloved 3K teachers. A priceless memory in the making!

30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers -1 item
30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers -1
$25

Starting bid

Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.

30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers -2 item
30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers -2
$25

Starting bid

Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.

30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers -3 item
30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers -3
$25

Starting bid

Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.

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