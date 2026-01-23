PS 295 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Merch

About this shop
Available for purchase in-person. Featuring a memorable line from the play on the back, plus room for the cast and crew to sign their autograph!
"Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination"
Available for purchase in-person. Featuring colorful hand drawn candies and chocolates on the front, and the play title and date on the back.
Available for purchase in-person. Remember Charlie Bucket's favorite Wonka chocolate bar with this keepsake item.
Available for purchase in-person. Remember Charlie Bucket's favorite Wonka chocolate bar with this keepsake item.
Available for purchase in-person. Featuring student artwork from 8 of our fifth graders. Ready to roll up and frame at home!
Available for purchase in-person. Five lucky winners will find a golden ticket hidden under their chocolate bar wrapper with a special prize!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!