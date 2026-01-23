PS 295 Family Teacher Association

Offered by

PS 295 Family Teacher Association

About this shop

PS 295 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Merch

Purple Cast Teeshirt item
Purple Cast Teeshirt item
Purple Cast Teeshirt
$5

Available for purchase in-person. Featuring a memorable line from the play on the back, plus room for the cast and crew to sign their autograph!

"Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination"

Charcoal Candy Teeshirt item
Charcoal Candy Teeshirt item
Charcoal Candy Teeshirt
$5

Available for purchase in-person. Featuring colorful hand drawn candies and chocolates on the front, and the play title and date on the back.

Wonka Bar Magnet item
Wonka Bar Magnet
$1

Available for purchase in-person. Remember Charlie Bucket's favorite Wonka chocolate bar with this keepsake item.

Wonka Bar Magnet (Copy) item
Wonka Bar Magnet (Copy)
$1

Available for purchase in-person. Remember Charlie Bucket's favorite Wonka chocolate bar with this keepsake item.

School Play Poster item
School Play Poster
$1

Available for purchase in-person. Featuring student artwork from 8 of our fifth graders. Ready to roll up and frame at home!

Wonka Chocolate Bar item
Wonka Chocolate Bar
$5

Available for purchase in-person. Five lucky winners will find a golden ticket hidden under their chocolate bar wrapper with a special prize!

Add a donation for PS 295 Family Teacher Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!