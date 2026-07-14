Grades 3-K to 5th. After your initial payment, this program is scheduled to autopay on the first day of each subsequent month. You can adjust your child's participation at anytime during the school year. Payment is the same amount regardless of the number of school days each month, or how many days per week your child participates in the program. PS 295 Morning Care is available on all school days, but not during NYC Department of Education holidays or remote learning days.