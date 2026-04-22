PS 295 Teacher/Staff Experience Raffle 2026

About this event
Ice Cream Party with Principal McInerney!
*Winning ticket is for the whole class
Invite a friend to order a special lunch with Ms. Heather. We will try to find a beautiful day so we can make it a picnic outside!
*Winning ticket is for one student and one friend
The winner will enjoy a special lunchtime Theater Games with Ms. Cat. They may invite up to three friends to join for theater games and music of their choice during a selected lunch period.
*Winning ticket is for one student and up to 3 friends
The winning student gets to help choose/create the activities during a bonus PE class. This prize is for the winning student's entire class. This is an extra PE period outside of the regularly scheduled PE class.
*Winning ticket is for the whole class
Kindergarten Ice Cream Party with Ms. Brokman and Ms. Seinfeld!
*Winning ticket is for the whole class
Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Making Party with Ms. Brokman and Ms. Seinfeld! This will take place during lunch time.
*2 winners will be picked! Each winner can bring a friend!
Take-Out Lunch with Ms. Terrusa!
*Winning ticket is for one student and 2 friends
One student winner gets to choose a friend to enjoy a lunch with Ms. Meade!
*Winning ticket is for one student and one friend
Picture Frame Decorating with Ms. Terry.
*Winning ticket is for one student and friends.
Class 4-116 will have a Mario and Luigi's theme pizza party. Two slices per student.
*Winning ticket is for the whole class
Super cool hang out with Student Council at lunch/recess.
*Winning ticket is for one student and friends
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!