PS 295 Family Teacher Association

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PS 295 Family Teacher Association

About this event

PS 295 Teacher/Staff Experience Raffle 2026

#1 Ice Cream Party with Principal McInerney!
$2

Ice Cream Party with Principal McInerney!

*Winning ticket is for the whole class

#2 Picnic Lunch for 2 with Ms. Heather
$2

Invite a friend to order a special lunch with Ms. Heather. We will try to find a beautiful day so we can make it a picnic outside!

*Winning ticket is for one student and one friend

#3 Special Theater Games with Ms. Cat
$2

The winner will enjoy a special lunchtime Theater Games with Ms. Cat. They may invite up to three friends to join for theater games and music of their choice during a selected lunch period.

*Winning ticket is for one student and up to 3 friends

#4 Choose Your Adventure PE Class with Ms. Spector
$2

The winning student gets to help choose/create the activities during a bonus PE class. This prize is for the winning student's entire class. This is an extra PE period outside of the regularly scheduled PE class.

*Winning ticket is for the whole class

#5 Kindergarten Ice Cream Party!
$2

Kindergarten Ice Cream Party with Ms. Brokman and Ms. Seinfeld!

*Winning ticket is for the whole class

#6 Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Making Party!
$2

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Making Party with Ms. Brokman and Ms. Seinfeld! This will take place during lunch time.

*2 winners will be picked! Each winner can bring a friend!

# 7 Take-Out Lunch with Ms. Terrusa!
$2

Take-Out Lunch with Ms. Terrusa!

*Winning ticket is for one student and 2 friends

#8 Bring a Friend to Lunch with Ms. Meade
$2

One student winner gets to choose a friend to enjoy a lunch with Ms. Meade!

*Winning ticket is for one student and one friend

#9 Picture Frame Decorating with Ms. Terry
$2

Picture Frame Decorating with Ms. Terry.

*Winning ticket is for one student and friends.

#10 Super Slice Bros -Luigi's Pizza Party with Ms. Rivera
$2

Class 4-116 will have a Mario and Luigi's theme pizza party. Two slices per student.

*Winning ticket is for the whole class

#11 Super Cool Hang Out with Student Council
$2

Super cool hang out with Student Council at lunch/recess.

*Winning ticket is for one student and friends

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