PS 321 PTA

Hosted by

PS 321 PTA

About this event

2026 PS 321 Carnival Sponsors

180 7th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Step right up and take center stage as our star Carnival sponsor! This tier includes everything listed under the below tiers, PLUS: 

  • Top billing on the PS 321 Carnival flyer and map
  • A uniquely decorated canopy
  • Select your prime location at Carnival
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

(Sponsoring: Food Hall, Carnival Game Room, or Bounce Kingdom)

  • Logo on PS 321 Carnival flyers & posters (posted outside of school building, emailed to families and backpacked home with our over 1,300 students)
  • Logo and link on PS 321 Carnival page on PS 321 website, identified as a corporate sponsor (1 year)
  • Acknowledgement of support on PS 321 lobby marquee television & tagged on social media
  • Visual acknowledgement of company accompanying sponsored space
  • One 6-ft table with two chairs accompanying sponsored space, giving opportunity to interact with attendees for duration of the event and provide promotional material
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

(Sponsoring: Camp Alley, Spotlight Tent, or Spotlight Stage)

  • Logo on PS 321 Carnival flyers & posters (posted outside of school building, emailed to families and backpacked home with our over 1,300 students)
  • Logo and link on PS 321 Carnival page on PS 321 website, identified as a corporate sponsor (1 year)
  • Acknowledgement of support on PS 321 lobby marquee television & tagged on social media
  • Visual acknowledgement of company accompanying sponsored space
  • One 6-ft table with two chairs accompanying sponsored space, giving opportunity to interact with attendees for duration of the event and provide promotional material
Silver Sponsor
$500

(Sponsoring: Pop-Up Books, Games, & Puzzles Shop, Prize Boutique, Zen Den, Transformations Rooms [face painting, body art, nail design, or hair flair] or Camp or After-School Program Activations in a Classroom or on 2nd Street)

  • Logo on PS 321 Carnival flyers & posters (posted outside of school building, emailed to families and backpacked home with our over 1,300 students)
  • Logo and link on PS 321 Carnival page on PS 321 website, identified as a corporate sponsor (1 year)
  • Acknowledgement of support on PS 321 lobby marquee television & tagged on social media
  • Visual acknowledgement of company accompanying sponsored space
  • One 6-ft table with two chairs accompanying sponsored space, giving opportunity to interact with attendees for duration of the event and provide promotional material
Bronze Sponsor
$250

(Sponsoring: Picture Parlor or Sweets & Treats Bake Sale - or for In-Kind Entertainment Vendors who wish to add on a 6-ft table for the duration of the day)

  • Logo on PS 321 Carnival flyers & posters (posted outside of school building, emailed to families and backpacked home with our over 1,300 students)
  • Logo and link on PS 321 Carnival page on PS 321 website, identified as a corporate sponsor (1 year)
  • Acknowledgement of support on PS 321 lobby marquee television & tagged on social media
  • Visual acknowledgement of company accompanying sponsored space
  • One 6-ft table with two chairs accompanying sponsored space, giving opportunity to interact with attendees for duration of the event and provide promotional material

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!