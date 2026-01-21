2026 PS 321 Carnival Sponsors

(Sponsoring: Pop-Up Books, Games, & Puzzles Shop, Prize Boutique, Zen Den, Transformations Rooms [face painting, body art, nail design, or hair flair] or Camp or After-School Program Activations in a Classroom or on 2nd Street)
- Logo on PS 321 Carnival flyers & posters (posted outside of school building, emailed to families and backpacked home with our over 1,300 students)
- Logo and link on PS 321 Carnival page on PS 321 website, identified as a corporate sponsor (1 year)
- Acknowledgement of support on PS 321 lobby marquee television & tagged on social media
- Visual acknowledgement of company accompanying sponsored space
- One 6-ft table with two chairs accompanying sponsored space, giving opportunity to interact with attendees for duration of the event and provide promotional material
(Sponsoring: Pop-Up Books, Games, & Puzzles Shop, Prize Boutique, Zen Den, Transformations Rooms [face painting, body art, nail design, or hair flair] or Camp or After-School Program Activations in a Classroom or on 2nd Street)
- Logo on PS 321 Carnival flyers & posters (posted outside of school building, emailed to families and backpacked home with our over 1,300 students)
- Logo and link on PS 321 Carnival page on PS 321 website, identified as a corporate sponsor (1 year)
- Acknowledgement of support on PS 321 lobby marquee television & tagged on social media
- Visual acknowledgement of company accompanying sponsored space
- One 6-ft table with two chairs accompanying sponsored space, giving opportunity to interact with attendees for duration of the event and provide promotional material