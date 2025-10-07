PS 321 School’s Out! Summer Camp & After-School Expo! 2026

Sponsors will have their logo featured on PS 321 School’s Out flyers and posters displayed outside the school, emailed to families, and sent home to over 1,300 students. They’ll also be recognized on the PS 321 School’s Out webpage for one year with a logo and link, and acknowledged on our lobby marquee and social media during the event. The sponsor will receive a six-foot table with two chairs, situated at the lobby, offering a great opportunity to connect with families and share program material when guests arrive and leave.