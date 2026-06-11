P.S. 8 Kindergarten Grade Graduation Shop

About this shop
This package includes:
• One 8" x 11" coloring book
• One set of 20 large coloring pencils
• One wooden educational clock puzzle for kids
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
This gift package includes:
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
This gift package includes:
Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!