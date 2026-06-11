P.S. 8 Parents Association

Offered by

P.S. 8 Parents Association

About this shop

P.S. 8 Kindergarten Grade Graduation Shop

Kindergarten Graduation Package
$10

This package includes:

• One 8" x 11" coloring book
• One set of 20 large coloring pencils
• One wooden educational clock puzzle for kids


Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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BINGO BAG
$10

Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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MINNEY MOUSE BAG
$13

Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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MICKEY MOUSE CUP
$5

Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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SPIDERMAN CUP
$5

Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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9” Soccer Ball
$10

Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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Basketball graduation package
$35

This gift package includes:

  • ﻿﻿One basketball
  • ﻿﻿One 12-inch graduation plush

Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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Volleyball graduation package
$35

This gift package includes:

  • ﻿﻿One volleyball
  • ﻿﻿One 12-inch graduation plush

Packaged in a clear gift bag with a bow and graduation tag. Assorted items and colors may vary; not all gift packages will be identical.

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