PS 889 Merch Shop

Support our school and our pollinators with this decor-friendly wildflower planter.
This one's for our future Tigers! Those little siblings who just can't wait to join the 889 crew can let everyone know they are earning their stripes.
This high-performance jersey will keep burgeoning athletes cool and comfortable while displaying school pride.
Keep warm and comfortable in this lightweight long-sleeved 100% cotton shirt featuring our mascot, Stripes.
We all want a more inclusive world. Celebrate 889's commitment to planetary harmony with the cheerful design on this 100% USA cotton shirt.
This listing is for a pink cozy fleece full-zip hoodie featuring the classic 889 logo on the front and our cheerful Inclusive World design on the back. Bespoke screen printing by our own PA President.
Bring school pride to the whole family with a snazzy pet bandana perfect for doggie siblings.
You know you need more tote bags.
Bring the 889 Mascot home with you to cheer on your Tiger through homework, chores, or any other daily feats.
Keep this reminder of your favorite 889 student(s) nearby to help power you (and your devices) through the workday.
Missed the white tote from past sales? Here it is for a limited time only!
Care Instructions: To keep your printed design looking bold, washing is not recommended.
Get two important reminders in one with your morning coffee: What matters (today) and where you're dropping off your kids (PS 889)
Making a triumphant return, the classic PS 889 mug is available for purchase.
The perfect way to show your school pride and also help your backpack make it back to you if it stays behind at the library (or the pizza place).
One tattoo each of Stripes, the 889 logo, and an exclusive Brooklyn Pride design. Tattoos are roughly 2-3" per dimension,
A classic wardrobe staple- this crewneck never goes out of style so get one for everyone you know!
Grandparents deserve to get in on the school spirit! This pullover gives them the chance to rep their grandchild's school in style.
Cozy fleece full-zip hoodie available in blue, pink, or grey, featuring the classic 889 logo on the front and our cheerful Inclusive World design on the back. Bespoke screen printing by our own PA President.
Keep cool and comfortable in this lightweight 100% cotton shirt featuring our mascot, Stripes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!