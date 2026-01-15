PS 889 Parents Association

Offered by

PS 889 Parents Association

About this shop

PS 889 Merch Shop

Knowledge Grows Here Planter item
Knowledge Grows Here Planter item
Knowledge Grows Here Planter
$28

Support our school and our pollinators with this decor-friendly wildflower planter.

  • Ceramic 22 oz. planter
  • Glossy white interior and exterior
  • Matching glossy colored bottom and cover/saucer
  • Drain hole with silicone drainage stopper
  • Includes FSC-certified care sheet printed on plantable seeded paper, ready to grow into wildflowers
  • Gift box included
Tiger in Training Infant/Toddler Tee item
Tiger in Training Infant/Toddler Tee
$25

This one's for our future Tigers! Those little siblings who just can't wait to join the 889 crew can let everyone know they are earning their stripes.


  • Classic width, rib collar
  • 90/10 cotton/polyester
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Classic fit, side seamed body
  • High-performing black recycled tear-away label
  • CPSIA Tracking Label Compliant
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Certified by Cotton USA
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
  • Participates with the Fair Labor Association (FLA)
  • Reduced plastic waste by the removal of polybags
889 Tigers Jersey item
889 Tigers Jersey
$38

This high-performance jersey will keep burgeoning athletes cool and comfortable while displaying school pride.


  • 3.8 oz., 100% poly interlock with PosiCharge® technology
  • Moisture wicking
  • UPF rating of 30+
  • Contrast color blocking on shoulders
  • Tear-away label
Youth Mascot Tee- BLUE item
Youth Mascot Tee- BLUE item
Youth Mascot Tee- BLUE
$28

Keep warm and comfortable in this lightweight long-sleeved 100% cotton shirt featuring our mascot, Stripes.


  • 5.3 oz. 100% U.S. cotton
  • Classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Rib cuffs
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • High-performing black recycled tear-away label
  • CPSIA Tracking Label Compliant
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Certified by Cotton USA
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes.
  • Reduced plastic waste by the removal of polybags from all products except color White
  • Participates with the Fair Labor Association (FLA)
Youth Mascot Tee- RED item
Youth Mascot Tee- RED
$28

Keep warm and comfortable in this lightweight long-sleeved 100% cotton shirt featuring our mascot, Stripes.


  • 5.3 oz. 100% U.S. cotton
  • Classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Rib cuffs
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • High-performing black recycled tear-away label
  • CPSIA Tracking Label Compliant
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Certified by Cotton USA
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes.
  • Reduced plastic waste by the removal of polybags from all products except color White
  • Participates with the Fair Labor Association (FLA)
Youth Inclusive World Tee item
Youth Inclusive World Tee item
Youth Inclusive World Tee
$25

We all want a more inclusive world. Celebrate 889's commitment to planetary harmony with the cheerful design on this 100% USA cotton shirt.


  • 5.3 oz. 100% U.S. cotton
  • Classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • High-performing black recycled tear-away label
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Certified by Cotton USA
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
  • Reduced plastic waste by the removal of polybags from all products except color White
  • Participates with the Fair Labor Association (FLA)


889 Youth Zip Hoodie- PINK item
889 Youth Zip Hoodie- PINK item
889 Youth Zip Hoodie- PINK
$40

This listing is for a pink cozy fleece full-zip hoodie featuring the classic 889 logo on the front and our cheerful Inclusive World design on the back. Bespoke screen printing by our own PA President.

  • 60% cotton, 40% polyester
  • Relaxed fit
  • Machine wash warm, tumble dry low
889 Youth Zip Hoodie- GREY item
889 Youth Zip Hoodie- GREY item
889 Youth Zip Hoodie- GREY item
889 Youth Zip Hoodie- GREY
$40

This listing is for a grey cozy fleece full-zip hoodie featuring the classic 889 logo on the front and our cheerful Inclusive World design on the back. Bespoke screen printing by our own PA President.

  • 60% cotton, 40% polyester
  • Relaxed fit
  • Machine wash warm, tumble dry low
My Human Goes to PS 889 Pet Bandana item
My Human Goes to PS 889 Pet Bandana item
My Human Goes to PS 889 Pet Bandana
$22

Bring school pride to the whole family with a snazzy pet bandana perfect for doggie siblings.


  • 30"W x 15"L
  • 2.5 oz., 100% cotton woven fabric
  • Raw serge hem
  • Triangular
  • EasyTear™ label
  • Made in the USA
PS 889 Canvas Tote item
PS 889 Canvas Tote item
PS 889 Canvas Tote
$18

You know you need more tote bags.


  • 12 oz., 75/25 recycled cotton/recycled polyester canvas
  • 20" self-fabric handles
Stripes Stuffy item
Stripes Stuffy item
Stripes Stuffy
$18

Bring the 889 Mascot home with you to cheer on your Tiger through homework, chores, or any other daily feats.

  • Plush: polyester outside and stuffing
  • T-shirt: polyester
  • 6" tiger stuffed animal
  • Embroidered eyes
  • Design is printed on Small T-shirt
  • CPSIA rated for ages 0+
Knowledge is Power Charger Buddy item
Knowledge is Power Charger Buddy item
Knowledge is Power Charger Buddy
$18

Keep this reminder of your favorite 889 student(s) nearby to help power you (and your devices) through the workday.


  • 5.5" high
  • ABS plastic
  • USB-A to Type-C input adapter
  • Apple® 8-Pin, Micro-USB, and Type-C outputs
  • 2 high speed USB ports
  • Simply plug the cable into a powered USB port and then into your device
  • Expand available USB ports on your computer for additional peripherals (keyboard, printer, etc.)
  • Charge multiple devices at once when using an ample power source
Throwback Tote item
Throwback Tote
$25

Missed the white tote from past sales? Here it is for a limited time only!

  • 100% cotton canvas
  • Open main compartment with easy access
  • Double carry handles measure 27.5” in length and 1.3” in width.

Care Instructions: To keep your printed design looking bold, washing is not recommended.

Today Matters Mug item
Today Matters Mug item
Today Matters Mug
$25

Get two important reminders in one with your morning coffee: What matters (today) and where you're dropping off your kids (PS 889)


  • Glossy ceramic
  • Capacity: 11 oz.
  • Weight: 0.75 lbs.
  • Handwash recommended


Public School 889 Mug item
Public School 889 Mug item
Public School 889 Mug
$25

Making a triumphant return, the classic PS 889 mug is available for purchase.

  • Glossy ceramic
  • Capacity: 11 oz.
  • Weight: 0.75 lbs.
  • Handwash recommended


PS 889 Bag Charm item
PS 889 Bag Charm item
PS 889 Bag Charm
$5

The perfect way to show your school pride and also help your backpack make it back to you if it stays behind at the library (or the pizza place).


  • 4" x 1.5"
  • 3D printed plastic
  • Clasp colors vary
Set of 3 Temporary Tattoos item
Set of 3 Temporary Tattoos item
Set of 3 Temporary Tattoos
$10

One tattoo each of Stripes, the 889 logo, and an exclusive Brooklyn Pride design. Tattoos are roughly 2-3" per dimension,


  • How to Apply the Temporary Tattoos
    1. Before applying temporary tattoos, clean the intended area with soap and water and then dry properly.
    2. Prepare a warm wet washcloth by running it under water.
    3. Remove the clear protective plastic from the top to expose the adhesive backing and position the self-adhesive temporary tattoo with the pattern or design facing down on the intended location
    4. Hold the wet washcloth against the back of the tattoo and apply pressure on the paper backing evenly to saturate the entire tattoo so that it ensures proper transfer.
    5. Continue to press for minimum of 30-60 seconds before you remove the wet cloth and gently peel off the tattoo paper backing until it slides off easily.
    6. Carefully lift the corners of the backing to ensure that it was applied properly to the area. If it does not, then dab and drench the tattoo again for 30 more seconds.
    7. Allow sometime to dry the entire area of the tattoo.
  • How to Remove Temporary Tattoos
    Saturate it with baby oil, nail polish remover, or alcohol cleanser for 20-30 seconds and then wipe the area clean with wet cloth.
Classic Logo Pullover item
Classic Logo Pullover
$40

A classic wardrobe staple- this crewneck never goes out of style so get one for everyone you know!

  • Classic fit for loose comfort
  • Brushed interior provides superior cozy softness
  • Rib cuffs and bottom band with spandex for enhanced stretch and recovery
  • Durable double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
Grandparent Crewneck item
Grandparent Crewneck
$40

Grandparents deserve to get in on the school spirit! This pullover gives them the chance to rep their grandchild's school in style.


  • Slim fit: narrower fit; hugs body, chest, & arms
  • 8 oz., 50/50 U.S. Cotton/polyester blend
  • Made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, that improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.
  • 1x1 rib with spandex for enhanced stretch and recovery
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI / ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • High-performing black recycled tear-away label
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Certified by Cotton USA
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
  • Participates with the Fair Labor Association (FLA)
889 Adult Zip Hoodie- BLUE item
889 Adult Zip Hoodie- BLUE item
889 Adult Zip Hoodie- BLUE
$50

Cozy fleece full-zip hoodie available in blue, pink, or grey, featuring the classic 889 logo on the front and our cheerful Inclusive World design on the back. Bespoke screen printing by our own PA President.


  • 60% cotton, 40% polyester
  • Relaxed fit
  • Machine wash warm, tumble dry low
889 Adult Zip Hoodie- PINK item
889 Adult Zip Hoodie- PINK item
889 Adult Zip Hoodie- PINK
$50

Cozy fleece full-zip hoodie available in blue, pink, or grey, featuring the classic 889 logo on the front and our cheerful Inclusive World design on the back. Bespoke screen printing by our own PA President.


  • 60% cotton, 40% polyester
  • Relaxed fit
  • Machine wash warm, tumble dry low
Adult Inclusive World Tee item
Adult Inclusive World Tee
$35

We all want a more inclusive world. Celebrate 889's commitment to planetary harmony with the cheerful design on this 100% USA cotton shirt.


  • 5.3 oz. 100% U.S. cotton
  • Classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • High-performing black recycled tear-away label
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Certified by Cotton USA
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
  • Reduced plastic waste by the removal of polybags from all products except color White
  • Participates with the Fair Labor Association (FLA)


Adult Mascot Tee item
Adult Mascot Tee item
Adult Mascot Tee
$35

Keep cool and comfortable in this lightweight 100% cotton shirt featuring our mascot, Stripes.


  • 4.5 oz., 100% ring spun cotton
  • Narrow width, rib collar
  • High stitch density fabric
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Modern fit, seamless body
  • High-performing recycled tear-away label
  • Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
  • Reduced plastic waste by the removal of polybags from all products except color White
  • Participates with the Fair Labor Association (FLA)
Blue All School Youth Tee item
Blue All School Youth Tee
$5
School Pledge Long Sleeve Youth Tee item
School Pledge Long Sleeve Youth Tee item
School Pledge Long Sleeve Youth Tee
$15
24/25 Youth Tee item
24/25 Youth Tee
$5
24/25 Adult Tee item
24/25 Adult Tee
$5
Adult Tee- Blue item
Adult Tee- Blue
$5
Adult Tee- Grey item
Adult Tee- Grey
$5
Adult Tee- Crystal Blue item
Adult Tee- Crystal Blue
$10
PS 889 Hoodie item
PS 889 Hoodie item
PS 889 Hoodie
$30
Add a donation for PS 889 Parents Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!