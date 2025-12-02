PS 889 PA Pie Shop

A Four & Twenty Blackbirds classic and our most popular pie. We start with a mix of sweet and tart apples sourced from the Hudson Valley of NY, tossed in a spice blend that includes Angostura bitters, and combined with our homemade caramel sauce. Finished with a light sprinkle of flake sea salt for a perfectly balanced apple pie.





Pies are 10" and typically serve 8-10