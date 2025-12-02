PS 889 PA Pie Shop

A Four & Twenty Blackbirds classic and our most popular pie. We start with a mix of sweet and tart apples sourced from the Hudson Valley of NY, tossed in a spice blend that includes Angostura bitters, and combined with our homemade caramel sauce. Finished with a light sprinkle of flake sea salt for a perfectly balanced apple pie.
A brown sugar custard with a layer of dark chocolate ganache on the bottom, filled with toasty oats. Like a deliciously gooey oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, in pie form.
Smooth and rich chocolate custard made with cocoa powder - think chocolate pudding pie! Pairs perfectly with homemade whipped cream.
A Four & Twenty Blackbirds original creation, addictive and unique. Often imitated, never duplicated! Sweet, fragrant honey custard finished with a touch of flake sea salt for a perfect balance. A cult favorite!
Lightly toasted, buttery pecans, blended with a classic (but not too sweet) pecan pie style custard, atop a decadent layer of dark chocolate ganache. This is pecan pie on a whole new level.
