PS 889 Parents Association

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PS 889 Parents Association

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PS 889 PA Spring Merch Pre-Order

PS 889 Dark Blue Ball Cap
$25
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PS 889 Light Blue Low Profile Ball Cap
$25

Fabric:

Twill, 100% Cotton

Features
  • The great classic look and lightweight feel make this cap an all-around favorite.
  • Fabric: 100% brushed cotton twill
  • Structure: Unstructured
  • Profile: Low
  • Panels: 6
  • Closure: Self-fabric slide closure
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PS 889 Belt Bag
$25

(First grader for scale)


  • Organized Storage Solution: This cute fanny pack has 2 pockets to keep essentials (phone, wallet, keys, and more) organized and easy to find—no more rummaging around! Perfect kid size at 8” x 2” x 5.5” but also works for adults- compact yet spacious.
  • Versatile & Comfortable: Whether worn as a belt bag, crossbody bag, or fanny pack, it’s lightweight and comfy for all-day wear—perfect for outings, travel, and everyday adventures. The adjustable strap lets you customize the fit.
PS 889 Tie Dye Shirt- Youth
$20
Features
  • 5.4 oz., 100% cotton
  • Double-needle stitching throughout
  • Seamless rib at neck
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder tape
  • Wash separately
  • Due to the unique tie-dye process, color variations may occur
  • No two are alike
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PS 889 Tie Dye Shirt- Adult
$24
Features
  • 5.4 oz., 100% cotton
  • Double-needle stitching throughout
  • Seamless rib at neck
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder tape
  • Wash separately
  • Due to the unique tie-dye process, color variations may occur
  • No two are alike
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PS 889 Pride Tee- Youth
$18
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PS 889 Pride Tee- Adult
$22
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PS 889 World Tee- Youth
$18
Features
  • 4.5 oz./yd² (US) 7.5 oz./L yd (CA), 100% ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
  • Antique colors & Sport Grey are 90/10 cotton/polyester
  • Softstyle's high stitch density, soft ring-spun cotton and cotton blend fabric offers a smooth printing surface
  • Modern classic fit
  • Narrow width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label
  • Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
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PS 889 World Tee- Adult
$22
Features
  • 4.5 oz./yd² (US) 7.5 oz./L yd (CA), 100% ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
  • Antique colors & Sport Grey are 90/10 cotton/polyester
  • Softstyle's high stitch density, soft ring-spun cotton and cotton blend fabric offers a smooth printing surface
  • Modern classic fit
  • Narrow width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label
  • Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
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PS 889 Spring 2026 Tee- Youth item
PS 889 Spring 2026 Tee- Youth
$18
Features
  • 4.5 oz./yd² (US) 7.5 oz./L yd (CA), 100% ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
  • Antique colors & Sport Grey are 90/10 cotton/polyester
  • Dark Heather & Heather colors are 65/35 polyester/cotton
  • Graphite Heather is 50/50 cotton/ polyester
  • Softstyle's high stitch density, soft ring-spun cotton and cotton blend fabric offers a smooth printing surface
  • Modern classic fit
  • Narrow width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label
  • Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
0
PS 889 Spring 2026 Tee- Adult item
PS 889 Spring 2026 Tee- Adult
$22
Features
  • 4.5 oz./yd² (US) 7.5 oz./L yd (CA), 100% ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
  • Antique colors & Sport Grey are 90/10 cotton/polyester
  • Dark Heather & Heather colors are 65/35 polyester/cotton
  • Graphite Heather is 50/50 cotton/ polyester
  • Softstyle's high stitch density, soft ring-spun cotton and cotton blend fabric offers a smooth printing surface
  • Modern classic fit
  • Narrow width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label
  • Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
0
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