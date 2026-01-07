PS 889 Parents Association's Silent Auction

DIANA SCHOENBRUN is an illustrator, art director, and author who lives in Brooklyn, NY. She is excited to be a 2025 artist-in-residence at Ragdale. Diana is a two-time gold medal award winner of special format books from the Society of Illustrators and loves making books. As an educator, she has taught illustration at Queens College, City Tech, and FIT in New York City. She enjoys collaboration and has worked with many creatives, including a funny pink pig with lovely eyelashes—Miss Piggy.

Diana is a co-organizer of Ditmas Indie Comics Extravaganza (DICE) in collaboration with D Wang Zhao and runs a monthly Graphic Lit Book Group there. When not making art, Diana enjoys traveling to faraway places or dreaming about them.