PS 889 Parents Association's Silent Auction 2026

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Located in Kensington, Der Pioneer is the destination for fine European pastries from acclaimed Chef Björn Böttcher. This $50 gift card is your invitation to pull up a chair, order something delicious, and enjoy the kind of relaxed, friendly atmosphere that only a truly local spot can deliver. Prost!
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DIANA SCHOENBRUN is an illustrator, art director, and author who lives in Brooklyn, NY. She is excited to be a 2025 artist-in-residence at Ragdale. Diana is a two-time gold medal award winner of special format books from the Society of Illustrators and loves making books. As an educator, she has taught illustration at Queens College, City Tech, and FIT in New York City. She enjoys collaboration and has worked with many creatives, including a funny pink pig with lovely eyelashes—Miss Piggy.
Diana is a co-organizer of Ditmas Indie Comics Extravaganza (DICE) in collaboration with D Wang Zhao and runs a monthly Graphic Lit Book Group there. When not making art, Diana enjoys traveling to faraway places or dreaming about them.
Starting bid
DIANA SCHOENBRUN is an illustrator, art director, and author who lives in Brooklyn, NY. She is excited to be a 2025 artist-in-residence at Ragdale. Diana is a two-time gold medal award winner of special format books from the Society of Illustrators and loves making books. As an educator, she has taught illustration at Queens College, City Tech, and FIT in New York City. She enjoys collaboration and has worked with many creatives, including a funny pink pig with lovely eyelashes—Miss Piggy.
Diana is a co-organizer of Ditmas Indie Comics Extravaganza (DICE) in collaboration with D Wang Zhao and runs a monthly Graphic Lit Book Group there. When not making art, Diana enjoys traveling to faraway places or dreaming about them.
Starting bid
Whether you have a new dancer or an experienced one eager to refine technique, exercise creativity, or immerse themselves in theme-based exploration, they’ll love Alden Moves' weekly deep dives into dance.
For each camp, students are divided into two class sections by age and ability as they rehearse, explore, and create in preparation for an end-of-camp showcase for parents. They make full use of the spacious indoor/outdoor facility—dancing indoors, with snacks, lunch, and design projects outdoors on the back patio. Daily technique classes build strength, flexibility, and coordination, supporting dancers as they advance in familiar styles and experiment with new ones.
In addition to daily classes and rehearsals in the style of each week’s theme, campers enjoy dance history through film, stretch their creative and problem-solving skills through set, prop, and costume design, and explore theme-specific activities like singing, acting, and dance composition. Camps each year follow an overarching theme, so that learning connects across weeks and every iteration feels new and different. Growth lies in the adventure—and this summer, they’ll explore pioneers across genres: who they were, their impact, and their legacy.
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Alden Moves Dance Explorers After-School Program fosters creativity, joy, confidence, connection, and community. Through dance, children explore who they are, why they dance, and the people and cultures who have developed the spectrum of dance styles enjoyed throughout the world. Technical warm-ups build strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, poise, and body awareness. Creative projects and film study help them to experience styles and cultures that may be new to them.
This coupon will be for 50% off Dance Explorers at 889 from March 31 through the end of the school year for a new student.
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Ignite your family's love of discovery with four admission tickets to the New York Hall of Science! NYSci's hands-on, interactive exhibits make science feel like play for kids and adults alike. A beloved Queens destination that sparks wonder and curiosity — and a perfect family adventure just a subway ride away.
Retail value $132
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Unlock your child's inner artist with a $50 gift certificate to Rosebud Art — a beloved local studio where creativity blooms. Whether it's painting, drawing, or mixed media, Rosebud's warm, encouraging instructors make every child feel like the artist they truly are. A gift that sparks joy and imagination.
Starting bid
Unlock your child's inner artist with a $50 gift certificate to Rosebud Art — a beloved local studio where creativity blooms. Whether it's painting, drawing, or mixed media, Rosebud's warm, encouraging instructors make every child feel like the artist they truly are. A gift that sparks joy and imagination.
Starting bid
Curiosity is a superpower — and Tiny Scientist helps kids harness it! Enjoy two free after-school classes (with Monday pickup available) or a $140 credit toward any program. This community gem makes science hands-on, exciting, and accessible for every young explorer in our neighborhood.
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When school is out, we build! Join us for a full week of LEGO-focused fun, featuring a mix of free-building and prompt-based projects. We also incorporate outdoor play in our backyard space, weather permitting.
Retail value $125
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Kids LOVE Songwriting Camp @ BMF! No school? Join Brooklyn Music Factory for a unique–and totally rocking!–School’s Out camp experience. At Brooklyn Music Factory’s School’s Out day camps, kids ages 4-11 & 12-14(CITs) join bands and spend their days writing songs, playing music games, and getting creative in our fully equipped studios. In addition, campers get to enjoy free time every day with lots of fresh air and physical activity at our neighborhood park. At the end of each camp day, kids will perform their freshly written original song for each other on our in house stage. Shows are also live streamed for families to enjoy! When public schools are out, making music is IN!
https://brooklynmusicfactory.com/school-holiday-camps/
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Treat yourself to something just for you! This $100 gift card to Cynthia King Dance Studio is your invitation to move, connect, and have fun in a supportive adult class environment. Valid through August 1, 2026 — because every grown-up deserves a little joy on the dance floor too.
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Celebrate in style right in Brooklyn's backyard! The LeFrak Center's Bronze Birthday Package includes 1.5 hours in a private party room, admission and skate rentals for 10 kids, food for each child, and a dedicated party host.
$475 value
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Ready to fall in love with your home again? This one-hour design consultation with the talented team at Collyer's Mansion gives you expert, personalized guidance to transform any room. Whether you're refreshing a single space or planning a full revamp, their warm, collaborative approach makes the process truly enjoyable.
$200 value
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Ready to fall in love with your home again? This one-hour design consultation with the talented team at Collyer's Mansion gives you expert, personalized guidance to transform any room. Whether you're refreshing a single space or planning a full revamp, their warm, collaborative approach makes the process truly enjoyable.
$200 value
Starting bid
Ready to fall in love with your home again? This one-hour design consultation with the talented team at Collyer's Mansion gives you expert, personalized guidance to transform any room. Whether you're refreshing a single space or planning a full revamp, their warm, collaborative approach makes the process truly enjoyable.
$200 value
Starting bid
Adventure awaits at Space Club! This pass gives one child and one adult two full hours of imaginative, active play — valid at any Space Club location. A perfect way to bond with your little one, discover a new favorite spot, and make memories that'll have them begging to come back for more.
$39 value.
Starting bid
Adventure awaits at Space Club! This pass gives one child and one adult two full hours of imaginative, active play — valid at any Space Club location. A perfect way to bond with your little one, discover a new favorite spot, and make memories that'll have them begging to come back for more.
$39 value.
Starting bid
Invest in yourself and your child with three powerful one-hour life coaching sessions from Mother's Voice Coaching. Coach Okenya Haylett empowers mothers to overcome advocacy challenges and champion their child’s success.
A truly meaningful gift — for someone you love, or for yourself.
$1050 value.
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Have you ever wanted to write your own song? Laura Brenneman — a gifted songwriter, composer, and Ditmas Park neighbor — opens her beautiful Park Slope studio for this one-on-one, 60-minute songwriting lesson. Whether for a curious kid or a dreaming adult, this experience is creative magic waiting to happen.
$150 value
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Strengthen your body and lift your spirits at Pilates on Cortelyou — a neighborhood favorite for good reason. These three group classes offer a welcoming, supportive environment perfect for all experience levels. Whether you're a longtime devotee or trying Pilates for the first time, you'll leave feeling amazing.
$120 value
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Serve, set, spike — and make new friends! QBK Sports' Seals Kids Volleyball program builds confidence, teamwork, and athletic skills in a fun, nurturing setting. This one-month membership is the perfect gateway for kids to discover a sport they'll love, backed by coaches who truly care about every player.
$250 value
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Defuse the bomb — if you can! Beat the Bomb's immersive Brooklyn Mission Experience challenges teams of six to think fast, work together, and laugh a lot. Equal parts hilarious and thrilling, it's the ultimate group outing for families, friends, or colleagues looking for something totally unforgettable.
$300 value
Starting bid
Get moving with your neighbors at Park Fitness! This three-class small group training pass lets you experience personalized coaching in an intimate, encouraging setting. Whether you're chasing fitness goals or just craving a new routine, Park Fitness' community-first approach makes every session feel like a team effort. And it's conveniently located across the street from 889!
$96 value
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Get your hands in the clay! Mouse Ceramics' four-week class is a beloved neighborhood experience — part creative outlet, part community gathering. You'll leave with beautiful handmade pieces and a deep appreciation for the craft. Perfect for beginners and returning students alike who love making something real with their hands. Please note, Mouse 4-Week classes are for adults.
$240 value
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Treat yourself or someone special to a $150 shopping spree at Collyer's Mansion in Downtown Brooklyn! This thoughtfully curated home goods and lifestyle shop is a community treasure, stocked with beautiful, unique finds for every taste and budget. The perfect excuse to discover something wonderful for your home.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a $150 shopping spree at Collyer's Mansion in Downtown Brooklyn! This thoughtfully curated home goods and lifestyle shop is a community treasure, stocked with beautiful, unique finds for every taste and budget. The perfect excuse to discover something wonderful for your home.
Starting bid
Support local and shop consciously with this curated gift basket from the Flatbush Food Coop — a cornerstone of our neighborhood's commitment to community, sustainability, and good food. Filled with wholesome, thoughtfully sourced goods, this basket is a delicious reminder of what makes our community so special.
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Haircuts just got a whole lot more fun! Sit Still Kids Salon is every Brooklyn parent's secret weapon — a space designed to make even the most wiggly little ones feel calm and happy. Use this $50 gift card toward services or retail.
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Raise a glass to our neighborhood! This $50 gift certificate to Werkstatt — a warm, welcoming spot beloved by locals — is your invitation to slow down, enjoy great food and drinks, and soak in the cozy atmosphere that makes this community gathering place such a special part of Ditmas Park life.
Starting bid
Step into beauty with two entry vouchers to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden — one of New York City's most treasured green spaces. Whether you visit during cherry blossom season or any other time of year, the Garden offers a peaceful, restorative escape that reminds us why we love living in Brooklyn.
$44 value
Starting bid
A full year of wonder for the whole family! The Children's Museum of Manhattan offers hands-on exhibits and programs designed to nurture curiosity, creativity, and connection. With unlimited visits for a year, this membership becomes a cherished part of your family's routine — and one of the best gifts you can give.
$305 value
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Broadway-quality performances made for families — that's the New Victory Theater. These two vouchers for the upcoming 2026–27 season (to be announced this spring) give you front-row access to world-class theater, dance, and circus arts that delight kids and adults equally. A gift that opens hearts, sparks conversation, and creates lasting memories together.
$150 value
Starting bid
Cookies, soft-serve, and sandwiches — oh my! The Good Batch is a Brooklyn treasure, and this $50 gift card makes the perfect gift for neighbors, teachers, or yourself. Sweet, generous, and endlessly delicious, this is the kind of local love we're so lucky to have nearby.
Starting bid
Cookies, soft-serve, and sandwiches — oh my! The Good Batch is a Brooklyn treasure, and this $50 gift card makes the perfect gift for neighbors, teachers, or yourself. Sweet, generous, and endlessly delicious, this is the kind of local love we're so lucky to have nearby.
Starting bid
Life is better with pie — especially when it's from Four and Twenty Blackbirds, Brooklyn's legendary pie shop known for inventive flavors and flaky, buttery crusts. This gift of one whole pie is a simple, soulful pleasure that brings people together around the table. Pure comfort, made with love, right here in Brooklyn.
$46 value
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For the wine lover in your life — or in yourself. Sommelier Ryan Mills Knapp, a highly respected name in NYC's restaurant and wine world, has hand-selected this exceptional package of rare bottles. Each wine tells a story, and Ryan's expert curation ensures every sip is extraordinary. A truly special cellar treasure.
$500 value
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Indulge in one of NYC's most intimate dining experiences — a 12-course omakase paired with sake at Sushi by Bou. Chef Bou's artful, approachable omakase has earned a devoted following for delivering extraordinary quality in a joyful, relaxed setting. A date night or celebration dinner unlike anything else in the city.
$200 value
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Imagine your child's own drawing — transformed into an actual, wearable dress! 889 Parent and PA President Jenna Krueger-Utter brings this magical idea to life, turning kids' artwork into one-of-a-kind garments they'll treasure forever. A wildly creative, deeply personal gift that celebrates your little one's imagination in the most tangible way possible.
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Pizza night just got an upgrade — courtesy of your neighbor! 889 Parent and talented pizzaiolo Francis Secada shares four lovingly made, frozen sourdough pizza doughs, ready to top and bake whenever the craving strikes. Handmade with a 10-year-old Brooklyn-Native Sourdough starter (Willem DaDough)
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Fresh-baked with love by 889 Parent and CIA-trained (former) Pastry Chef Louise Geller. Choose from chocolate chip, oatmeal, snickerdoodle, sprinkle, or molasses ginger. Special requests also considered.
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Elevate your Passover table with this stunning artisan seder plate by Blackthorne Forge, donated by Louise Geller. Made with mixed materials, each piece is beautifully labeled with a traditional seder food and modular for easy storage. This heirloom quality piece will be part of your Passover tradition for years to come.
$300 value
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*New Students Only
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