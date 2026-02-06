PS11 Spring Gala - Project Runway

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About this event
Admits 1 to the PS11 Spring Gala! 3 hours of dancing, socializing, playing games, partying eating, bidding and outbidding!
Note that these tickets are not refundable or transferable. We appreciate your cooperation! Please rest assured that any proceeds from ticket sales will go directly back to PS11!
This is an incredible opportunity to help welcome all of the outstanding teachers & staff to our gala! Purchase a ticket to subsidize a member of the PS11 staff!
Every year, we are joined by families whose children aren't at PS11 but will be in the fall. This is a great opportunity to get to know existing PS11 parents and see what our community is all about.
A pay-as-you-wish ticket! Made possible by our donors who believe every family should have access to great education and friendly community. Our school is a hub of that community, whether your an alum, parent or friend, this gala is for you!
Pay as you wish lets everyone join the celebration!
Same 🪩 🍾🎉 - Less 💵🤑💰
Wine Pull
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