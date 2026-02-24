PS 124 Yung Wing School Parent Teacher Association Inc

Hosted by

PS 124 Yung Wing School Parent Teacher Association Inc

About this event

PS124 Family Movie Night: Zootopia 2!

40 Division St

New York, NY 10002, USA

General Admission
$5

First come first serve seating!

VIP Front Row Seats
$7

Get your front row seats for $7!

Movie + Munchies Bundle
$12

Enjoy dinner AND a movie because who has time to cook? This bundle includes general admission, a slice of pizza, a can of soda or juice, and popcorn! Buy the bundle in advance and save!

VIP Movie + Munchies Bundle
$14

Front row seats + a slice of pizza, a can of soda/ juice/bottled water, and popcorn! Buy the bundle in advance and save!

Soda
$2

A la carte on Movie Night!

Juice Pouch/Water
$1
Pizza
$4

A la carte on Movie Night!

Chips
$1

A la carte on Movie Night!

Popcorn
$2

A la carte on Movie Night!

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