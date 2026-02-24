PS124 Family Movie Night: Zootopia 2!

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About this event
First come first serve seating!
Get your front row seats for $7!
Enjoy dinner AND a movie because who has time to cook? This bundle includes general admission, a slice of pizza, a can of soda or juice, and popcorn! Buy the bundle in advance and save!
Front row seats + a slice of pizza, a can of soda/ juice/bottled water, and popcorn! Buy the bundle in advance and save!
A la carte on Movie Night!
A la carte on Movie Night!
A la carte on Movie Night!
A la carte on Movie Night!
$
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