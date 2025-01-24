P.S.139 Enrichment Programs

Our Karate class for this group of children is specially designed to help develop fine motor skills, camaraderie, and leadership in a fun and nurturing environment.
Class Requirements
Bring water
Wear sporting clothes
Must wear sneakers.
Thursday 2:30-3:30pm Class Karate Grades 3-5
$200
Thursday 2:30-3:30pm Class Soccer Grades K-3
$200
Our soccer class is designed to help players learn the game, master the ball and increase their skills by playing in a fun learning environment.
Players will also work on basic motor skills to increase control of their bodies and the values of hard work, perseverance, discipline and teamwork while playing with their friends and class mates!
Class Requirements
Bring water
Wear sporting clothes
Must wear sneakers
Tuesday 2:30-3:30pm Class Scrapbooking All Grades
$200
Students will explore mixed-media collage using photos from home, magazines, newspapers and other traditional collage elements in our Scrap Book class. Over the course of the semester kids will build up one finished scrapbook.
