PS150q Spring Fest Raffle

Take advantage of this great deal! Get 5 tickets for the price of 4!
Tiger J Taekwondo
$5
A 2-Month Trial Membership (15 TKD classes, registration, and a uniform). $800 value.
Bike and Spin
$5
Learn to ride a bike! Private bike lessons for 1 individual age 5-50 years old. $250 value.
Brooklyn Football Club
$5
4 Midfield Tickets to a 2025-26 Fall Regular Season Match. $200 value.
Playday LIC
$5
Pass for Holiday Camp at Playday LIC. $110 value.
Brooklyn Boulders
$5
3 Kids Academy Passes (expires 8/5/25). Kids learn climbing skills and team building. $132 value.
Court 16
$5
A pack of 5 Pickleball Group Classes for 1 adult. Valued at $230.
Chelsea Pediatric Dentistry
$5
A kids' Sonicare toothbrush + a choice of 3 options:
1) comprehensive exam, dental cleaning, fluoride treatment, and x-rays (if necessary)
2) a custom sports guard (you choose color)
3) $300 worth of services in our office (may be applied to copays or any other out-of-pocket expenses)
NYC Gymnastic Movement
$5
Certificate for 1 month's tuition and gymnastic uniform. Must be redeemed in June 2025.
Five Iron Golf
$5
$250 gift certificate to be used at any location for simulator rental, lessons, or food and beverage.
Sing LIC
$5
A spot in the choir in the fall. $455 value.
Pirouette Playdate at Tutu School
$5
10 friends are invited to a special Pirouette Playdate at Tutu School Long Island City.
Movement LIC
$5
Four day passes with rental gear to this amazing indoor rock climbing facility in Long Island City.
Q Studio Lab Summer Camp
$5
2 weeks of open studio summer camp, 3 days per week. Must redeem before 6/13/25. $1,100 value.
Stress Relief Package
$5
Spend an hour with Dr. Sarah Wendler Sandona for a physical therapy session that will include evaluation, treatment, manual work, and suggested home exercises. Includes a 6 month membership to Broadway Babysitters. Valued at over $300.
Picture Perfect
$5
1 free haircut at Melo Yelo Hairdressing and 1 deluxe package of class photos from Lifetouch. $120 value.
Gantry Kids & Teens
$5
$100 voucher toward a birthday party
Gantry Kids and Teens
$5
$100 voucher toward summer camp
Surf and Turf
$5
$25 gift certificate to Shake Shack and $40 gift certificate to Mog Mog sushi.
Cleaning Service
$5
3 hours of cleaning services from Lavare Cleaning Services.
Date Night
$5
A meal for two at Applebee's Astoria and 5 hours of childcare.
Custom shirt
$5
Custom-made men's shirt from Mohan's in NYC. $130 value. https://mohancustomtailors.com/mohans-custom-shirts/
Jets Memorabilia
$5
Replica lithographed photo featuring Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson. Any Jets fan would love this authenticated piece of history worth $100.
F45 Training
$5
One week unlimited classes at the new F45 Training in Sunnyside. Valued at $100.
