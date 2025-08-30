2025 Movie Night Raffle!

Host your own private movie screening party for up to 20 guests — complete with popcorn & drinks! A $700 value.
(Available AM weekends or anytime Mon–Wed, non-holiday)
Standard party package at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park (located in Sunset Park) for up to 10 guests — includes your own party table! A ~$600 value; Valid through 5/6/26.
2 winners will be drawn! Founded by a current PS29 parent, Treasure Trunk Theatre is your child's home for creativity, connection, imagination, and more! Gift certificates eligible towards classes, camps, parties and more!
Owned by PS 29 parents! River Deli brings the elegant simplicity of Sardinian culinary traditions to historic Brooklyn Heights. A charming neighborhood favorite.
Owned by a PS 29 parent! Savor the flavors of Beirut at Nabila’s — a family-run gem in Cobble Hill serving authentic Lebanese home cooking.
Step into a world of sprinkles, slides, and sweet fun with 4 tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream in SoHo! A $230 value.
Explore Mercer Labs — where art meets tech in 15 immersive rooms of visual wonder and mind-bending interactive installations (located downtown Manhattan).
A $225 value. Passes valid until Sept 8 2026.
Make your event special with catering from Poppy's - offering sweet + savory foods for every occasion.
Located in Gowanus, Movement is NYC's premier climbing gym for all skill levels.
Owned by current PS 29 parents! Red Hook's legendary locale for slow-smoked meats, bold flavors, and a cult-favorite destination for true BBQ lovers.
Do you love cats? There's no better place to cozy up with feline friends than the Brooklyn Cat Cafe! $100 voucher redeemable for a 1hr kitten party for 2, or a 30 minute floor visit for 4
This PS 29 parent-owned Brooklyn store offers one-of-a-kind design items, handmade accessories, clean beauty products, unusual games, unique crafts and more.
Weave, dye and design your own masterpiece at Loop of the Loom's mindful weaving studio in Brooklyn
So you want to become a ninja warrior? Get 1 hour of training with professional coaches at this dedicated ninja facility!
Brooklyn's beloved indie bookstore
Local favorite Italian dining
PS 29 parent-owned bakery on Columbia St. serving up award-winning croissants and baked goods.
Retro-cool vibes, tropical cocktails, and endless shuffleboard fun in Gowanus
Did someone say CANDY?
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing