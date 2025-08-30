2025 Movie Night Raffle!

🍿 Cobble Hill Cinemas: Private theater party! ($700 value)
$5

Host your own private movie screening party for up to 20 guests — complete with popcorn & drinks! A $700 value.


(Available AM weekends or anytime Mon–Wed, non-holiday)

Urban Air: Party for 10! ($600 value)
$5

Standard party package at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park (located in Sunset Park) for up to 10 guests — includes your own party table! A ~$600 value; Valid through 5/6/26.

🎭 Treasure Trunk: $250 gift certificate (2 available!)
$5

2 winners will be drawn! Founded by a current PS29 parent, Treasure Trunk Theatre is your child's home for creativity, connection, imagination, and more! Gift certificates eligible towards classes, camps, parties and more!

🍝 River Deli: $250 gift card
$5

Owned by PS 29 parents! River Deli brings the elegant simplicity of Sardinian culinary traditions to historic Brooklyn Heights. A charming neighborhood favorite.

🧆 Nabila's: $250 gift card
$5

Owned by a PS 29 parent! Savor the flavors of Beirut at Nabila’s — a family-run gem in Cobble Hill serving authentic Lebanese home cooking.

🍦 Museum of Ice Cream: 4 admission tickets ($230 value)
$5

Step into a world of sprinkles, slides, and sweet fun with 4 tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream in SoHo! A $230 value.

Mercer Labs Museum: 4 admission tickets ($225 value) 🎟️
$5

Explore Mercer Labs — where art meets tech in 15 immersive rooms of visual wonder and mind-bending interactive installations (located downtown Manhattan).


A $225 value. Passes valid until Sept 8 2026. 

🥗 Poppy's: $200 in catering
$5

Make your event special with catering from Poppy's - offering sweet + savory foods for every occasion.

Movement Climbing Gym: 5 day passes ($175 value)
$5

Located in Gowanus, Movement is NYC's premier climbing gym for all skill levels.

🔥 Hometown Bar-B-Que: $100 gift certicate
$2

Owned by current PS 29 parents! Red Hook's legendary locale for slow-smoked meats, bold flavors, and a cult-favorite destination for true BBQ lovers.

🐈 Brooklyn Cat Cafe: Kitten party! ($100 value)
$2

Do you love cats? There's no better place to cozy up with feline friends than the Brooklyn Cat Cafe! $100 voucher redeemable for a 1hr kitten party for 2, or a 30 minute floor visit for 4

🎁 Take Me With You Gift Shop: $100 gift card
$2

This PS 29 parent-owned Brooklyn store offers one-of-a-kind design items, handmade accessories, clean beauty products, unusual games, unique crafts and more.

🧶 Loop of the Loom Weaving: $90 gift card
$2

Weave, dye and design your own masterpiece at Loop of the Loom's mindful weaving studio in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Ninja Academy: 1hr class ($60 value)
$2

So you want to become a ninja warrior? Get 1 hour of training with professional coaches at this dedicated ninja facility!

Books Are Magic: $50 gift card
$2

Brooklyn's beloved indie bookstore

🍝 Cafe Spaghetti: $50 gift card
$2

Local favorite Italian dining

🥐 Brooklyn French Bakers: $50 gift card
$2

PS 29 parent-owned bakery on Columbia St. serving up award-winning croissants and baked goods.

Royal Palms Shuffleboard: $50 gift card
$2

Retro-cool vibes, tropical cocktails, and endless shuffleboard fun in Gowanus

🍬 Bon Bon: $45 gift card
$2

Did someone say CANDY?

