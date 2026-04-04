PS 31 Brooklyn Parent Teacher Association Inc

Hosted by

PS 31 Brooklyn Parent Teacher Association Inc

About this event

PS31 Dupont Rooks Chess Club Social & Fundraiser

46 Roebling St

Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA

General Admission
$5

Join us for a fun evening!

Admission + NA Beverage
$10

Enjoy a non-alcoholic drink.

Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!

Admission + Beer
$12

Enjoy a beer of your choice.

Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!

Admission + Wine
$14

Enjoy a glass of a wine of your choice.

Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!

Admission + Sandwich
$18

Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options - see Mya's evening menu in the event details.

Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!

Admission + Sandwich + NA Drink
$21

Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options. Add a non-alcoholic drink of your choice. See Mya's evening menu in the event details.

Your donation will support tournament entry fees and travel to national tournaments!

Admission + Sandwich + Beer
$23

Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options. Add a glass of beer of your choice. See Mya's evening menu in the event details.

Your donation will support tournament entry fees and travel to national tournaments!

Admission + Sandwich + Wine
$25

Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options. Add a glass of wine of your choice. See Mya's evening menu in the event details.

Your donation will support tournament entry fees and travel to national tournaments!

NA Beverage
$7

Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.

Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!

Beer
$9

Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.

Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!

Wine
$11

Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.

Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!

Sandwich
$15

Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.

Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!

Kids Mini Burger/Grilled Cheese
$10

Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.

Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!

Kids Lemonade
$5

Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.

Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!

Kids Menu
$12

Enjoy a mini burger or grilled sandwich with a glass of lemonade.

Dessert
$14

Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.

Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!

Can't join but want to help!
Pay what you can

Your donation will support paying for material, tournament fees and travel to the national tournaments!

Please reach out to the PTA for a charity receipt for your donation.

Sponsor a raffle item
$15

Raffle prizes may include chess sets, apparel, private coaching, and more—based on total funds raised!

Raffle Ticket
$5

A chance to win special chess sets, apparel, and other surprise prizes!

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

A chance to win special chess sets, apparel, and other surprise prizes!


Buy 4, get 1 free!

Add a donation for PS 31 Brooklyn Parent Teacher Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!