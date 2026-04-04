PS31 Dupont Rooks Chess Club Social & Fundraiser

About this event
Join us for a fun evening!
Enjoy a non-alcoholic drink.
Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!
Enjoy a beer of your choice.
Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!
Enjoy a glass of a wine of your choice.
Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!
Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options - see Mya's evening menu in the event details.
Your ticket will support our fundraising goal!
Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options. Add a non-alcoholic drink of your choice. See Mya's evening menu in the event details.
Your donation will support tournament entry fees and travel to national tournaments!
Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options. Add a glass of beer of your choice. See Mya's evening menu in the event details.
Your donation will support tournament entry fees and travel to national tournaments!
Enjoy a sandwich from a selection of meat and veggie options. Add a glass of wine of your choice. See Mya's evening menu in the event details.
Your donation will support tournament entry fees and travel to national tournaments!
Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.
Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!
Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.
Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!
Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.
Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!
Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.
Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!
Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.
Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!
Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.
Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!
Enjoy a mini burger or grilled sandwich with a glass of lemonade.
Use this link if you already have an admission ticket.
Your purchase will support our fundraising goal!
Your donation will support paying for material, tournament fees and travel to the national tournaments!
Please reach out to the PTA for a charity receipt for your donation.
Raffle prizes may include chess sets, apparel, private coaching, and more—based on total funds raised!
A chance to win special chess sets, apparel, and other surprise prizes!
A chance to win special chess sets, apparel, and other surprise prizes!
Buy 4, get 1 free!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!