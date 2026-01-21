Psi Chapter 52nd Business Month Education and Scholarship Awards Gala

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About this event
Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Gala Ticket
Gala Ticket
52nd Annual Business Month Souvenir Booklet. Payment due by 4/09/2026.
Includes -
•Three (3) gala tickets
•One (1) Honoree Reception ticket
•One (1) Business Network Mixer ticket
•Name listing in Digital Program sponsor section
•Group social media acknowledgment
Includes -
•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Five (5) gala tickets
•One (1) Honoree Reception ticket
•One (1) Business Network Mixer ticket
•Half-page Digital Program ad
•Group social media acknowledgment
**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.
Includes -
•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
•One (1) Honoree Reception ticket
•One (1) Business Network Mixer ticket
•Full-page Digital Program ad
•Group social media acknowledgment.
**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.
Includes -
•Logo included on website and in Digital Program
•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
•Three (3) Honoree Reception tickets
•Three (3) Business Network Mixer tickets
•Full-page Digital Program ad
•Group social media acknowledgment
**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.
Includes -
•Logo included on website and in Digital Program
•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
•Three (3) Honoree Reception tickets
•Three (3) Business Network Mixer tickets
•Full-page Digital Program ad
•Group social media acknowledgment
•Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to provide products or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment
**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.
Includes -
• Prominent logo placement on event communications and website
• Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
• Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
• Five (5) Honoree Reception tickets
• Five (5) Business Network Mixer tickets
• Full-page inside cover Digital Program ad
• Speaking opportunity at the Leadership Workshop
• Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to provide products or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment
**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.
Includes -
• Prominent logo placement on event materials, communications, and website (with hyperlink)
• Acknowledgment in all IPL Psi Chapter press releases
• Twenty (20) gala tickets (two tables of ten)
• Ten (10) Honoree Reception tickets
• Ten (10) Business Network Mixer tickets
• Full-page back cover Digital Program ad
• Speaking opportunity at the Leadership Workshop
• Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to offer products, services, or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment
**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.
Includes -
• Prominent logo placement on event materials, communications, and website (with hyperlink)
• Acknowledgment in all IPL Psi Chapter press releases
• Thirty (30) gala tickets (three tables of ten)
• Ten (10) Honoree Reception tickets
• Ten (10) Business Network Mixer tickets
• Full-page front inside cover Digital Program ad
• Speaking opportunity at the Leadership Workshop
• Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to offer products, services, or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment
**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.
Vendor ticket - You must be approved to participate as a vendor BEFORE registering. No refunds will be given if you bypass the application. Please contact Psi Chapter for approval. This is the price to vend only. You may purchase a luncheon ticket separately.
$
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