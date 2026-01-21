Psi Chapter 52nd Business Month Education and Scholarship Awards Gala

Includes -

•Logo included on website and in Digital Program

•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases

•Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)

•Three (3) Honoree Reception tickets

•Three (3) Business Network Mixer tickets

•Full-page Digital Program ad

•Group social media acknowledgment

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.