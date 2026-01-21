Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Psi Chapter

Hosted by

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Psi Chapter

About this event

Psi Chapter 52nd Business Month Education and Scholarship Awards Gala

Dallas Marriott Downtown 650 N Pearl St

Dallas, TX 75201, USA

General Admission
$150
Available until Apr 15

Gala Ticket

Honoree Admission
Free
Available until Apr 15

Gala Ticket

52nd Business Month Souvenir Booklet
$20
Available until Apr 9

52nd Annual Business Month Souvenir Booklet. Payment due by 4/09/2026.

SISTERhood Turtle Sponsor
$500
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes -

•Three (3) gala tickets

•One (1) Honoree Reception ticket
•One (1) Business Network Mixer ticket
•Name listing in Digital Program sponsor section
•Group social media acknowledgment

White Rose Signature Sponsor
$750
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes -

•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Five (5) gala tickets
•One (1) Honoree Reception ticket
•One (1) Business Network Mixer ticket
•Half-page Digital Program ad

•Group social media acknowledgment

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Pearl Signature Table Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes -

•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
•One (1) Honoree Reception ticket
•One (1) Business Network Mixer ticket
•Full-page Digital Program ad
•Group social media acknowledgment.

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Community Impact Partner
$5,000
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes -

•Logo included on website and in Digital Program
•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
•Three (3) Honoree Reception tickets
•Three (3) Business Network Mixer tickets
•Full-page Digital Program ad
•Group social media acknowledgment

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Emerald Sponsor
$10,000
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes -

•Logo included on website and in Digital Program
•Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
•Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
•Three (3) Honoree Reception tickets
•Three (3) Business Network Mixer tickets
•Full-page Digital Program ad
•Group social media acknowledgment

•Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to provide products or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Diamond Sponsor
$15,000
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes -

• Prominent logo placement on event communications and website
• Recognition in IPL Psi Chapter press releases
• Ten (10) gala tickets (one table of ten)
• Five (5) Honoree Reception tickets
• Five (5) Business Network Mixer tickets
• Full-page inside cover Digital Program ad
• Speaking opportunity at the Leadership Workshop
• Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to provide products or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Includes -

• Prominent logo placement on event materials, communications, and website (with hyperlink)
• Acknowledgment in all IPL Psi Chapter press releases
• Twenty (20) gala tickets (two tables of ten)
• Ten (10) Honoree Reception tickets
• Ten (10) Business Network Mixer tickets
• Full-page back cover Digital Program ad
• Speaking opportunity at the Leadership Workshop
• Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to offer products, services, or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Presenting Sponsor
$50,000
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

Includes -

• Prominent logo placement on event materials, communications, and website (with hyperlink)
• Acknowledgment in all IPL Psi Chapter press releases
• Thirty (30) gala tickets (three tables of ten)
• Ten (10) Honoree Reception tickets
• Ten (10) Business Network Mixer tickets
• Full-page front inside cover Digital Program ad
• Speaking opportunity at the Leadership Workshop
• Vendor activation table at the Small Business Vendor Expo
• Opportunity to offer products, services, or samples
• Dedicated social media acknowledgment

**Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Vendor Ticket
$85
Available until Apr 15

Vendor ticket - You must be approved to participate as a vendor BEFORE registering. No refunds will be given if you bypass the application. Please contact Psi Chapter for approval. This is the price to vend only. You may purchase a luncheon ticket separately.

Full Page Ad
$125
Available until Apr 9

Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

Half Page Ad
$75
Available until Apr 9

Send camera ready Ad in a jpeg or png format to [email protected]. Due by 4/09/2026.

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