Psi Chi Chi Chapter

Hosted by

Psi Chi Chi Chapter

Psi Chi Chi Chapter Of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc Health Care Worker Gift Basket Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$10

Psi Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. initiated a fundraising activity and invite our supporters to participate in our Healthcare Worker Gift Basket Raffle. This multi-use basket will include all items of necessities which will provide comfort and pleasure such as a Stanley cup, various gift cards from major retailers, a diffuser, blood pressure cuff and much more. The winner will be notified of winnings!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!