Psi Chi Chi Chapter Of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc Health Care Worker Gift Basket Raffle 2026

Psi Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. initiated a fundraising activity and invite our supporters to participate in our Healthcare Worker Gift Basket Raffle. This multi-use basket will include all items of necessities which will provide comfort and pleasure such as a Stanley cup, various gift cards from major retailers, a diffuser, blood pressure cuff and much more. The winner will be notified of winnings!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!