Psi Phi Omega Membership 2026

Life Member Dues

You must have been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ® for at least 25 years to qualify for Life Membership.

You must have been financially active for at least 10 or 50 years prior to applying for Life Membership, or an active

Diamond Soror (75 year member). Life Membership will be verified on the Corporate website.



Psi Phi Omega Life Member Dues



$256 Psi Phi Omega Local Dues

$10.00 EAF