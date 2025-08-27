Psi Phi Omega Membership 2026

Valid for one year
Psi Phi Omega Graduate Member Dues
$125.00 Corporate Dues
$10.00 EAF
$ 256 Psi Phi Omega Local Dues
Valid for one year
Life Member Dues
You must have been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ® for at least 25 years to qualify for Life Membership.
You must have been financially active for at least 10 or 50 years prior to applying for Life Membership, or an active
Diamond Soror (75 year member). Life Membership will be verified on the Corporate website.
Psi Phi Omega Life Member Dues
$256 Psi Phi Omega Local Dues
$10.00 EAF
Valid for one year
Psi Phi Omega Graduate Member Dues
$125.00 Corporate Dues
$10.00 EAF
$128 Psi Phi Omega Local Dues
No expiration
Alpha Kappa Alpha Constitution and Bylaws and Manual of Standard Procedure
$
