PSNA 2026 Progressive Dinner Silent Auction

Valued at $3,500, this certificate can be applied to one of three resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, or ??????.





The timeshare has accommodation for six people with one master bedroom, a sofa sleeper and ??? with a full kitchen.





Each resort has restaurants, a golf course, pools, pickleball courts, shops, etc. and also provides airport transportation. No need to leave the resort for anything until your fabulous vacation ends.





To redeem, contact the resort of your choosing and book your vacation. Once booked, you will pay the resort only $1,400 for an entire week.





Expiration - No expiration date

Blackout Dates -

Airfare - Not Included

Meals - Not included. Prepare your own in your kitchen or dine at any of the restaurants onsite.