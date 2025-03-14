PSNJ - Spring 2025 Silent Auction

Four Tickets to PSNJ's May 4th Celebration of John Williams: Join us for a symphonic celebration of John Williams’ epic scores as we go beyond the silver screen to perform some of John Williams’ greatest works that will transcend time. Concert will include works from Harry Potter, E.T. - The Extraterrestrial, Schindler’s List, Superman, Indiana Jones….. and of course Star Wars. Estimated Value: $140

Four Tickets to PSNJ's May 4th Celebration of John Williams: Join us for a symphonic celebration of John Williams’ epic scores as we go beyond the silver screen to perform some of John Williams’ greatest works that will transcend time. Concert will include works from Harry Potter, E.T. - The Extraterrestrial, Schindler’s List, Superman, Indiana Jones….. and of course Star Wars. Estimated Value: $140

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