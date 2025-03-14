PSNJ - Spring 2025 Silent Auction

Enjoy an upcoming performance for two at the beautiful Arden Theatre Co. - Voucher is eligible for two tickets to an Arden Theatre Co. performance on or before June 25th, 2025. (Estimated value: $120)
Enjoy an upcoming performance for two at the beautiful Arden Theatre Co. - Voucher is eligible for two tickets to an Arden Theatre Co. performance on or before June 25th, 2025. (Estimated value: $120)
Hot Wheelz Skating Center Skate Passes (12)
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy 12 passes to Hot Wheelz Skating Center - bring the whole family (and friends!) for a fun afternoon of skating together! Expires 9/2/25.
Estimated value: $144
Enjoy 12 passes to Hot Wheelz Skating Center - bring the whole family (and friends!) for a fun afternoon of skating together! Expires 9/2/25.
Estimated value: $144
Moorestown Theater Company Tickets (2)
$5
Starting bid
Two tickets to an upcoming performance at the Moorestown Theater Company for a performance during the remainder of their 2025 season (through Summer 2025).
Estimated value: $20
Two tickets to an upcoming performance at the Moorestown Theater Company for a performance during the remainder of their 2025 season (through Summer 2025).
Estimated value: $20
OtherWorld Philadelphia - Tickets (2)
$10
Starting bid
Imagine a world where anything is possible. A place with no rules, only your imagination to guide you through countless rooms of large-scale interactive art, mixed reality playgrounds, and secret passageways await you in our surreal landscape of science fiction and fantasy.
Two tickets expire 9/1/25.
Estimated Value: $70
Imagine a world where anything is possible. A place with no rules, only your imagination to guide you through countless rooms of large-scale interactive art, mixed reality playgrounds, and secret passageways await you in our surreal landscape of science fiction and fantasy.
Two tickets expire 9/1/25.
Estimated Value: $70
The Philadelphia Orchestra - Two Tickets
$20
Starting bid
Experience that sweet "Philadelphia Sound" with two tickets to The Philadelphia Orchestra - available for select performances through 8/31/25.
Estimated Value: $150
Experience that sweet "Philadelphia Sound" with two tickets to The Philadelphia Orchestra - available for select performances through 8/31/25.
Estimated Value: $150
Voorhees Theater Company Tickets (4)
$5
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Voorhees Theater Company's upcoming production of Summer & Annie - October 30 to November 2, 2025.
Estimated Value: $40
Four tickets to the Voorhees Theater Company's upcoming production of Summer & Annie - October 30 to November 2, 2025.
Estimated Value: $40
Beat the Bomb Philadelphia - 6 Passes
$20
Starting bid
Choose from our 1-hour Bomb Missions, where teams of 4 to 6 suit up in hazmat gear, dodge lasers, and crack codes to disarm a giant Paint, Foam, and Slime Bomb, or else…#GETBLASTED!
Enjoy the ultimate "Escape Room" experience - and Beat the Bomb before you get blasted by a paint cannon!
Estimated Value: $300
Choose from our 1-hour Bomb Missions, where teams of 4 to 6 suit up in hazmat gear, dodge lasers, and crack codes to disarm a giant Paint, Foam, and Slime Bomb, or else…#GETBLASTED!
Enjoy the ultimate "Escape Room" experience - and Beat the Bomb before you get blasted by a paint cannon!
Estimated Value: $300
May the Fourth Be With You! - Four Tickets: May 4th, 3:00pm
$10
Starting bid
Four Tickets to PSNJ's May 4th Celebration of John Williams:
Join us for a symphonic celebration of John Williams’ epic scores as we go beyond the silver screen to perform some of John Williams’ greatest works that will transcend time. Concert will include works from Harry Potter, E.T. - The Extraterrestrial, Schindler’s List, Superman, Indiana Jones….. and of course Star Wars.
Estimated Value: $140
Four Tickets to PSNJ's May 4th Celebration of John Williams:
Join us for a symphonic celebration of John Williams’ epic scores as we go beyond the silver screen to perform some of John Williams’ greatest works that will transcend time. Concert will include works from Harry Potter, E.T. - The Extraterrestrial, Schindler’s List, Superman, Indiana Jones….. and of course Star Wars.
Estimated Value: $140
May the Fourth Be With You! - Four Tickets: May 18th, 3:00pm
$10
Starting bid
Four Tickets to PSNJ's May 18th Encore Performance - Celebration of John Williams:
Join us for a symphonic celebration of John Williams’ epic scores as we go beyond the silver screen to perform some of John Williams’ greatest works that will transcend time. Concert will include works from Harry Potter, E.T. - The Extraterrestrial, Schindler’s List, Superman, Indiana Jones….. and of course Star Wars.
Estimated Value: $140
Four Tickets to PSNJ's May 18th Encore Performance - Celebration of John Williams:
Join us for a symphonic celebration of John Williams’ epic scores as we go beyond the silver screen to perform some of John Williams’ greatest works that will transcend time. Concert will include works from Harry Potter, E.T. - The Extraterrestrial, Schindler’s List, Superman, Indiana Jones….. and of course Star Wars.
Estimated Value: $140
Philadelphia Phillies - April 3, 4 Tickets (Sec. 205 Row 3)
$20
Starting bid
Take me out to the ballgame - four tickets in Section 205, Row 3 for the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies game on April 3rd against the Colorado Rockies.
Estimated Value: $316
Take me out to the ballgame - four tickets in Section 205, Row 3 for the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies game on April 3rd against the Colorado Rockies.
Estimated Value: $316
Philadelphia Phillies: July 19, 2 Tickets (Sec. 111, Row 10)
$10
Starting bid
Take me out to the ballgame - two tickets in Section 111, Row 10 for the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies game on July 19th against the Los Angeles Angels.
Estimated Value: $164
Take me out to the ballgame - two tickets in Section 111, Row 10 for the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies game on July 19th against the Los Angeles Angels.
Estimated Value: $164
Music at Bunker Hill - $60 Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Music at Bunker Hill brings great performers to the heart of southern New Jersey, enhancing the cultural life of our community by preserving the tradition of classical music while exploring other musical genres. With outreach concerts in schools and libraries, our artists inspire the next generation with their passion for the arts and standards of excellence.
Enjoy an upcoming concert with a $60 gift card!
Estimated Value: $60
Music at Bunker Hill brings great performers to the heart of southern New Jersey, enhancing the cultural life of our community by preserving the tradition of classical music while exploring other musical genres. With outreach concerts in schools and libraries, our artists inspire the next generation with their passion for the arts and standards of excellence.
Enjoy an upcoming concert with a $60 gift card!
Estimated Value: $60
Symphony in C - $250 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Symphony in C provides the next generations of musicians and composers with experiences in performance and in engaging with the community, helping musicians to develop skills and experiences for professional success. The Symphony seeks to support musicians in achieving their visions in the changing world of symphonic music.
Enjoy an upcoming concert (or two) with a $250 Gift Card.
Estimated Value: $250
Symphony in C provides the next generations of musicians and composers with experiences in performance and in engaging with the community, helping musicians to develop skills and experiences for professional success. The Symphony seeks to support musicians in achieving their visions in the changing world of symphonic music.
Enjoy an upcoming concert (or two) with a $250 Gift Card.
Estimated Value: $250
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