PSS PTO Membership & Spirit Wear 2026-2027

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Port and Company in dark green. Available in youth sizes XS through adult 3XL.
ComfortWash in summer squash yellow. Garment-Dyed 100% ring-spun cotton. Available in youth sizes XS through adult 3XL.
LAT Apparel in caribbean. 100% combed ring-spun cotton fine jersey. Available in youth sizes XS through adult 3XL.
Sport Tek in true navy. Moisture Wicking 100% polyester. Available in youth sizes XS through adult 3XL.
LAT Apparel in natural. 100% combed ring-spun cotton fine jersey. Available in youth sizes XS through adult 3XL
Bella + Canvas in heather true royal. Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/poly. Available in youth sizes S through adult 3XL.
Gildan in graphite heather OR light pink. Heavy blend hooded sweatshirt, front pouch pocket, 50/50 cotton/poly. Available in youth sizes XS through adult 3XL.
Port and Co. in navy, 6 panel youth hat with white embroidery. Youth one size.
Richardson in navy, garment washed unstructured, back strap. 100% cotton twill. Adult one size.
Bella + Canvas in heather dust. Available in youth sizes S through adult 3XL.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!