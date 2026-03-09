TEST Psychiatry Innovations Exhibitor 2026

Offered by
90 Days on Website + 2 E-News text-only Mentions
Includes up to 300 words and 3 photos in classifieds section on website for 90 days (with option to renew)
Two E-News Mentions (shortened listing, text-only)
Inclusion in 2 monthly e-news blasts to entire mailing list (all ads must include a contact email and/or phone number )
Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)
Website Front Page Sidebar Ad:
1 clickable image with title that links directly to your classified listing on the website.
Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)
Website Front Page Sidebar Ad:
1 clickable image with title that links directly to your classified listing on the website.
Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)
E-News Sidebar Ad
Includes one clickable image in 1 monthly e-newsletter blast to 4,500+ contacts that links directly to your classified listing on the website.
Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)
E-News Sidebar Ads
Includes one clickable image in 2 monthly e-newsletter blasts to 4,500+ contacts that links directly to your purchased non-member classified listing on the website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!