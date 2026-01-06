SHOWCASE PT Dance Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $838 - - Golf round for 4 at Redlands Country Club plus gold cart $750 and 4 admission tickets for mini golf at Fiesta Village $88
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $400 - - 2 LAFC tickets ($100) GAME DAY July 25, 2026 @ 7:30 pm and 4 Angel City Tickets $200 - GAME DAY August 23, 2026 @ 5 pm, Team Merch (flags, hat, poster, tumbler, pins, bags $100)
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $540 - - PRP Wine Tasting Voucher valued at $415, includes 90 minute in home wine tasting for up to 12 people with a wine consultant and 8 bottles of wine - Insulated Wine Tote $25 - 2 Bottles of Wine $25 - Automatic Wine Opener $25 - Gerrard's Gift Card $50
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $240 - - Aloha Dog grooming and merch $90 - Three Dogs Bakery doggy birthday box $100 - Dog bed and toys $50
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $581 - - $75 K-1 Speed, 2 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific $88, 2 Unlimited Passes to the Santa Monica Pier $100, 2 tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum $100, 4 pick 5 to Bullwinkle's $188, Texas Roadhouse $25
Starting bid
$200 Electrical Services Voucher donated by H and K Electric
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $730 - - A/C tune-up valued at $149, hoodie and hat and $500 credit toward a new AC unit - donated by Jay's Heating and Air
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $305 - - 1 month of classes to Fit Body Boot Camp - $200, Spray Tan, lotion and merch to Better Bronzed - $105
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $310 - - $ pack of passes to SkyPark at Santa's Village & $50 gift card to Savarino's Deli
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $235 - - $200 gift card to Live Oak Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Farm and 2 pizzas from America Pizza
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $775 - - Photoshoot valued at $750 and Lappert's Ice Cream gift card $25
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $155 - - Household Membership to the San Bernardino County museum, $20 gift card to Escape Brewery, $25 gift card to Donut Town and $50 gift card to Gerrard's Market
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $225 - - Gourmet Pizza Shoppe Dinner for 2 valued at $75 - Molino's Coffee gift card $50 - Gerrard's Market gift card $100
Starting bid
ACTUAL VALUE: $390 - - 6 in studio signature spray tans
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!